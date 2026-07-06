The Non-Italian Olive Garden Dish That Has Customers Divided

Italian cuisine is the name of the game at Olive Garden, although it doesn't exactly take your palate on a trip to the Old Country. Traditional Italian restaurants won't always smother your dish with cheese, for example. Still, some consider it a close approximation to the delicacies served overseas. One menu item not typically associated with Italy has sparked fierce debate among customers.

When it comes to Olive Garden's 6-ounce sirloin, people have widely varying opinions on the quality, especially the internet's infantry of speculators: Redditors. There are multiple subreddits dedicated to arguing about the condition of the restaurant's beef and the cooks' ability to prepare it properly. In one such subreddit, the original poster raved about how they loved the sirloin and pasta dish, only to be met with a comment from someone claiming to work there who said, "Trippin bro our steaks are hockey pucks." A separate poster had a slightly more favorable assessment, saying, "The sirloin cuts are hit or miss, but the seasoning is where the magic is."

Another subreddit features someone asking whether they should have sent their steak back because it was (very) undercooked, accompanied by a picture of the bloody beef in question. Opinions were divided, but in the end the argument boiled down to two queries: How rare is too rare for steak, and can Olive Garden — an Italian restaurant — be trusted to consistently cook decent sirloins?