The Ice Cream Request The Costco Community Is Begging For: 'It Would Be Such A Hit!'

If you're a lover of Costco's Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream, which comes in a two-count pack of half-gallon containers, prepare yourself for the best idea you've heard in a long time: a two-count pack with separate flavors, such as a half-gallon of vanilla and one half-gallon of chocolate or strawberry. We wish we could take credit for coming up with the idea, but it comes from a Redditor who wrote, "COSTCO! Please make your amazing ice cream one container vanilla, one container chocolate!! It would be such a hit!"

The post's first comment invited strawberry into the equation, stating, "Hear me out: Pick two mix & match individual tubs of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry!!!" The majority of comments seemed highly against chocolate ice cream in general (maybe they haven't tried our absolute favorite chocolate ice cream) and far more excited about the idea of strawberry alongside vanilla. One commenter wrote, "Strawberry and vanilla 2 pack would be about 3.7 billion times better than vanilla and chocolate." Another Reddit user begged, "Please no! I hate chocolate ice cream and would stop buying it ... ," while one Redditor stated, "Strawberry maybe but not chocolate."

In a world where Costco fantasies shared online become a reality, the suggestion of a pick-two, mix-and-match option — similar to how Costco offers a mix-and-match option for its bagel flavors — would also be a hit. Just imagine being able to grab one container of vanilla and one of strawberry, or go classic with vanilla and chocolate, or two of the same flavor for double the deliciousness.