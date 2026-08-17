The Ice Cream Request The Costco Community Is Begging For: 'It Would Be Such A Hit!'
If you're a lover of Costco's Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream, which comes in a two-count pack of half-gallon containers, prepare yourself for the best idea you've heard in a long time: a two-count pack with separate flavors, such as a half-gallon of vanilla and one half-gallon of chocolate or strawberry. We wish we could take credit for coming up with the idea, but it comes from a Redditor who wrote, "COSTCO! Please make your amazing ice cream one container vanilla, one container chocolate!! It would be such a hit!"
The post's first comment invited strawberry into the equation, stating, "Hear me out: Pick two mix & match individual tubs of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry!!!" The majority of comments seemed highly against chocolate ice cream in general (maybe they haven't tried our absolute favorite chocolate ice cream) and far more excited about the idea of strawberry alongside vanilla. One commenter wrote, "Strawberry and vanilla 2 pack would be about 3.7 billion times better than vanilla and chocolate." Another Reddit user begged, "Please no! I hate chocolate ice cream and would stop buying it ... ," while one Redditor stated, "Strawberry maybe but not chocolate."
In a world where Costco fantasies shared online become a reality, the suggestion of a pick-two, mix-and-match option — similar to how Costco offers a mix-and-match option for its bagel flavors — would also be a hit. Just imagine being able to grab one container of vanilla and one of strawberry, or go classic with vanilla and chocolate, or two of the same flavor for double the deliciousness.
Does Costco actually listen to its members?
Is it possible for such an ingenious suggestion to actually come to fruition at Costco? Actually, yes. Costco doesn't just allow its members to leave product reviews — it also has an online customer feedback page for anyone to leave messages, including suggestions about what should come next, though it's a one-way channel, as Costco doesn't offer customer correspondence via email. While members' suggestions left on product reviews might not be posted publicly, as Costco wants reviews to avoid requests for different models or styles of said item, the message will still get passed on to staff since the reviews are screened.
One shopper took to Reddit to share their experience and wrote, "Costco takes feedback seriously!! [...] We (a small group of about 200 people) gave similar feedback to carry some items at our local warehouse, and guess what? They did hear us out and made those items available in a few weeks. Isn't that awesome?!" Another Redditor said, "I swear after only sayin 'please carry Two Brothers beer' maybe six or seven times, variety cases turned up. I was surprised."
It seems that the powers within individual warehouses may consider implementing changes if enough feedback is received about a particular product or issue. That being said, since this is a nationally sold product, the appropriate corporate team and the big creamery behind Costco's Kirkland Signature ice cream would probably have to get involved before any changes could be made. At the very least, it can't hurt to ask, right? After all, Costco has millions of members, and apparently all it takes is one really good idea to get the ice cream conversation started.