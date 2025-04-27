Our Absolute Favorite Chocolate Ice Cream Brand Belongs In Your Freezer
Chocolate is an undeniable classic when it comes to ice cream flavors — it's such a staple that it was even invented before vanilla. The combination of sweet cocoa flavors and velvety, smooth ice cream is so comforting that it's always a challenge to put the tub back in the freezer before finishing it. Of course, being such a popular flavor means every ice cream brand has attempted to make a chocolatey winner but trust us, not every chocolate ice cream is created equal. So we tested and ranked 13 of them to save you the hassle, and this was our absolute favorite: Alden's Organic Chocolate Chocolate Chip Ice Cream.
Alden's chocolate ice cream has everything you could hope for as a chocolate lover. It's rich and decadent in flavor, with a smooth and creamy texture, and small chunks of chocolate that give every spoonful a pleasant mouthfeel. The chocolate notes are described as indulgent but not overpoweringly sweet — giving you the perfect balance of flavors. Alden's also uses organic ingredients with no unnecessary additives, making us even bigger fans of this sweet treat.
Alden's Chocolate Chocolate Chip Ice Cream ingredients
According to Alden's website, the brand's chocolate ice cream is free from high fructose syrup and GMOs, as well as artificial colors, sweeteners, and flavorings. All of its ingredients, including cane sugar, cocoa, milk, and cream are organic, and while the word "organic" can be hard to define, this type of produce is considered to have some health benefits. The lack of artificial flavors in Alden's ice cream is probably why the chocolate has such a decadent and satisfying taste, and one less product full of artificial additives is definitely a good thing.
While Alden's chocolate ice cream has a higher fat content than some of its competitors, this is what gives it a rich and creamy texture, which feels like a small price to pay. The only downside to this ice cream is that it takes a little longer to soften, which is probably due to the lack of certain additives like vegetable glycerin and gelatin. But, with a little patience and perhaps a warm spoon, this is still by far the winner when it comes to chocolate ice cream.