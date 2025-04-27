Our Absolute Favorite Chocolate Ice Cream Brand Belongs In Your Freezer

Chocolate is an undeniable classic when it comes to ice cream flavors — it's such a staple that it was even invented before vanilla. The combination of sweet cocoa flavors and velvety, smooth ice cream is so comforting that it's always a challenge to put the tub back in the freezer before finishing it. Of course, being such a popular flavor means every ice cream brand has attempted to make a chocolatey winner but trust us, not every chocolate ice cream is created equal. So we tested and ranked 13 of them to save you the hassle, and this was our absolute favorite: Alden's Organic Chocolate Chocolate Chip Ice Cream.

Alden's chocolate ice cream has everything you could hope for as a chocolate lover. It's rich and decadent in flavor, with a smooth and creamy texture, and small chunks of chocolate that give every spoonful a pleasant mouthfeel. The chocolate notes are described as indulgent but not overpoweringly sweet — giving you the perfect balance of flavors. Alden's also uses organic ingredients with no unnecessary additives, making us even bigger fans of this sweet treat.