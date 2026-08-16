The Best Chinese Restaurant In Every State

You know those nights when you just crave really good Chinese food? Of course you do, because Chinese cuisine can be the quintessential comfort food. Think about the mountains of takeout boxes of noodles you've ordered for cozy nights in, or those weekend dim sum brunches you've met your friends over. The list goes on, as Chinese food can bring people together — in a very tasty way.

Chinese eateries have been woven into the delicious tapestry of the American dining scene since the earliest establishments began opening back in the 1800s, born from Chinese immigrants who introduced their regional recipes within their small communities. Fast forward to today, and Chinese restaurants can now be found in every corner of the country. Take your pick among Sichuan, Cantonese, Hunan, and beyond.

Along the way, while digging in to delectable dishes, diners have understandably become more curious about the stories behind the food, from the symbolic meanings behind certain Chinese foods to avoiding the common ordering mistake you're making at Chinese restaurants. Even outside the United States, Chinese cuisine continues to evolve in fascinating ways, inspiring regional favorites like the British dishes at Chinese restaurants that confuse Americans. The beauty of Chinese food is that it continues to evolve, while honoring centuries of culinary tradition. For this article, we searched every state for that one Chinese restaurant that excels in serving up the most mouthwatering menu, and that blows the competition away.