The Best Chinese Restaurant In Every State
You know those nights when you just crave really good Chinese food? Of course you do, because Chinese cuisine can be the quintessential comfort food. Think about the mountains of takeout boxes of noodles you've ordered for cozy nights in, or those weekend dim sum brunches you've met your friends over. The list goes on, as Chinese food can bring people together — in a very tasty way.
Chinese eateries have been woven into the delicious tapestry of the American dining scene since the earliest establishments began opening back in the 1800s, born from Chinese immigrants who introduced their regional recipes within their small communities. Fast forward to today, and Chinese restaurants can now be found in every corner of the country. Take your pick among Sichuan, Cantonese, Hunan, and beyond.
Along the way, while digging in to delectable dishes, diners have understandably become more curious about the stories behind the food, from the symbolic meanings behind certain Chinese foods to avoiding the common ordering mistake you're making at Chinese restaurants. Even outside the United States, Chinese cuisine continues to evolve in fascinating ways, inspiring regional favorites like the British dishes at Chinese restaurants that confuse Americans. The beauty of Chinese food is that it continues to evolve, while honoring centuries of culinary tradition. For this article, we searched every state for that one Chinese restaurant that excels in serving up the most mouthwatering menu, and that blows the competition away.
Alabama: Chengdu Cuisine
Chengdu Cuisine is where Alabama's Chinese food lovers go. Visitors are encouraged to explore the authentic section of the menu, where specialties rarely seen on this side of the globe steal the show. Diners point out everything — from blissfully tender pork belly with sweet chestnut to Kung Pao chicken with a spicy kick, plus incredible egg rolls, comforting soups, and much more. Folks even attest they have yet to find fault with a single Chengdu dish.
chengdubirmingham.kwickmenu.com
(205) 538-5038
1550 Montgomery Highway, Suite O, Hoover, AL 35216
Alaska: Hong Kong Spirit Food
Craving authentic Hong Kong tastes in The Last Frontier? Head to Hong Kong Spirit Food. Dim sum is a major draw, inviting diners to gather over tea while sampling an impressive array of dishes. Customers clap for crispy roast duck, praiseworthy pork belly, beef fried rice, and satisfying potsticker soup. Locals recommend it as the best around, even pinching themselves at how lucky they are to have it nearby.
(907) 222-1368
570 W. 53rd Ave., Anchorage, AK 99518
Arizona: Kungfu Noodles
Fresh-made noodles are the star at aptly-named Kungfu Noodles, where skilled cooks prepare authentic hand-pulled heavenly strings to guests' pure glee. The noodle house also wows its clientele with handcrafted dumplings, flavor-filled beef bone soup, and a made-from-scratch mentality behind a menu that focuses on making traditional tastes sing. Locals appreciate how it's one of the few places in the state serving genuine hand-pulled noodles, with social media foodies lauding them as top-tier.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: Yummy House
Fresh flavors plus fair portions and prices have made Yummy House an Arkansas favorite. While the menu also features sushi and Asian fusion items, customers can count on ample Chinese entrées. Diners call out the quality of the ingredients, and reviewers appreciate the restaurant's cleanliness, and how it clocks in quite high on the deliciousness scale. Locals even recommend it as one of the state's best Chinese restaurants.
(479) 553-7103
1402 Shane Lane #10, Bentonville, AR 72712
California: Alice's Kitchen
Did you know Chinese food was the international cuisine California native and culinary queen Julia Child couldn't live without? She probably would've loved Alice's Kitchen, known for whisking diners away to Hong Kong via nostalgic decor and tasty traditional fare — think myriad selections of congee, squid with a spiced salt kick, pineapple buns stuffed with pork chop, clay pot specialties, and even heavenly Hong Kong French toast. Critics, locals, and social media fans agree that it's good eating.
Multiple locations
Colorado: Wok Spicy
Sichuan flavors shine at Wok Spicy, a Colorado gem that celebrates the Chinese region's distinct characteristics of spicy, numbing, savory, and aromatic flavors. Dishes range from mouthwatering Mapo Tofu and classic Kung Pao Chicken to delectable dry pots, and even incorporate items like the lesser seen lotus root that customers go wild over. Experts count it among Denver's best Chinese restaurants, while locals attest it's their go-to as well.
(303) 226-0145
3021 S. Broadway, Englewood, CO 80113
Connecticut: Taste of China
For more than two decades, Taste of China in Clinton has been wooing eaters with its authentic Szechuan and Chengdu-style cooking. Connecticut Magazine named it among the state's top Chinese restaurants in 2026, and diners' commentary makes it clear they agree. Regulars recommend exploring the authentic menu — favorites include Chengdu Duck, Sizzling Beef, and the Chinese-style Kung Pao Chicken, which wins over even those who usually skip the dish at other eateries.
(860) 664-4454
233 E. Main St., Clinton, CT 06413
Delaware: Mom's Kitchen
Mom's Kitchen is a hole-in-the-wall gem hidden inside a shopping center, serving authentic Chinese cuisine that customers can't seem to get enough of. Yelp listed it among Delaware's most popular Chinese restaurants in August 2026, with reviewers highlighting dishes like pork buns that have been perfectly pan-fried, spice-infused beef noodle soup, and stir-fry laced with a cumin kick. Customers crave the luscious lamb dishes, and sing the praises of the soups, too.
(302) 836-2498
22 Fox Hunt Drive, Bear, DE 19701
Florida: HuNan Taste
Fancy some fiery, authentic flavors from China's Hunan province? HuNan Taste has a menu boasting exactly that. Regional specialties include Hunan-style beef noodles, mouthwatering steamed meat buns, and spicy dry pot. Local publications spotlight it among Orlando's must-try Asian restaurants, while regulars recommend it highly as well (especially the dry pot and delicious dumplings). The patiently-braised, extremely tender pork belly especially stood out in diners' memories.
(407) 930-3188
5148 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32808
Georgia: Canton House Chinese Restaurant
At Canton House Chinese Restaurant, dim sum is served morning, noon, and evening — so you might want to scan these tips for eating dim sum that beginners need to know before you go (think cavalcade of rolling carts delivering steam dumplings, steam buns, noodle rolls, and more). The dumplings are considered among the city's finest, while regulars say dim sum here has become somewhat of a treasured tradition.
Multiple locations
Hawaii: New Mui Kwai Chop Suey
We've written about the rise and fall of chop suey, and while the Chinese dish may not be seen as often today, New Mui Kwai Chop Suey is proudly keeping the entrée alive. Alongside the classic dish, this family-owned eatery also serves up tried-and-true classics like chow mein, Egg Foo Young, dim sum, crispy roast pork, and much more. Locals love it, and Honolulu food experts even rank its crispy gau gee among Hawaii's best.
Multiple locations
Idaho: Mala House
Who knew you could find authentic Sichuan cuisine in Idaho? Leave it to Mala House to deliver diners this delicious surprise, serving up a dazzling menu featuring American wagyu, lamb, and even duck blood, quail eggs, and squid. Local food writers note you won't frequently find fare like this in these parts, which helps explain why residents recommend it so highly, with some mentioning their love of customizing dipping sauces prior to digging into their hot pots.
(208) 616-3469
3027 N. Cole Road, Boise, ID 83704
Illinois: Grand Palace
Grand Palace is one of those under-the-radar spots locals almost seem reluctant to share (actually no, they really don't want anyone else to know about it). What's so special? Well, this family-owned Cantonese restaurant serves authentic, home-style cooking that reminds diners of family meals. Fans wax eloquent about duck, soft-shell crab, and palate-pleasing pork belly offerings, and much more. Even expert food critics count it among their favorite Cantonese spots.
(312) 225-3888
225 W. 26th St., Chicago, IL 60616
Indiana: Asian Snack
Tucked inside Saraga International Grocery, family-owned Asian Snack proves you should never judge a restaurant by its locale. This tiny counter specializes in authentic Chinese fare, whipping up everything from beef noodle soup and pork buns to Chinese pancakes, fried string beans with garlic sauce, and much more. Local food writers laud the Geleshan-style firecracker chicken for its crave-worthy mala kick, while regulars return for flavor-filled broth, ample portions, and affordable prices.
(317) 297-1072
3605 Commercial Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Iowa: Taste Place
Taste Place caters to its can't-decide customers by offering them a menu filled with American-Chinese favorites, alongside authentic Sichuan specialties. Crab Rangoon and sesame chicken are crowd-pleasers, and bolder diners near do a happy dance for Dan dan noodles, pot stickers, and more. Guests appreciate that the restaurant clearly separates its American and traditional Chinese menus, making it easy to branch out — or, stick to familiar, still-tasty territory.
(319) 665-0033
555 Highway 965, North Liberty, IA 52317
Kansas: Sichuan Dynasty
Family-owned Sichuan Dynasty proves you don't need a fancy-pants physical setting to serve fantastic food. This strip mall sweetheart has become a top spot for authentic Sichuan cuisine, thanks to meals infused with tasty kicks of zesty garlic, chiles, and sensory-zinging Sichuan peppercorns. Visitors are encouraged to brave the dry hot pot, while the comforting noodle soups are also winners. Locals and food influencers alike praise this unassuming surprise star.
(913) 339-9378
7206 W 119th St., Overland Park, KS 66213
Kentucky: China Cafe
China Cafe has a long history of serving delicious food and warm hospitality to diners who have clearly developed a fierce affection for both the fare, and the folks, here. Regulars say the owner remembers customers, treats them like family, and has lovingly built a restaurant people happily return to generation after generation. The crab Rangoon is pretty iconic among locals, while eaters also give enthusiastic applause to the egg rolls.
(502) 425-1818
10494 Westport Road, Suite 106, Louisville, KY 40241
Louisiana: Miss Shirley's
Miss Shirley's has reason to celebrate, as Southern Living deemed it the Best New Restaurant in Louisiana (2024). It was then named the magazine's Restaurant of the Month (June 2026). This family-run neighborhood favorite serves killer Cantonese cuisine to guests who are said to be treated like old friends. From handmade dim sum to delicious noodle dishes and rice plates, it's easy to see why locals recommend Miss Shirley's so highly.
missshirleyschineserestaurant.com
(504) 354-2530
3009 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70115
Maine: Li's Place
Freeport may not be the first place you think of, but locals insist Li's Place is the best Chinese cuisine in Maine. Diners delight in everything from noodle dishes to Pu-Pu Platters, attesting that this Maine nook is a must-visit. Reddit users claim there's simply no rival, while others, when describing their meals, laud the spot for its huge portions and friendly service.
(207) 865-9299
51 West St, Freeport, ME 04032
Maryland: Pepper House
Pepper House has been hailed as one of the country's top spots for authentic Sichuan cuisine. Ranked among Yelp's 2024 Top 100 Chinese Restaurants in America, this Maryland favorite has garnered national attention for its expertly prepared dishes. Up the ante with housemade chili oil, customizable spice tiers, and the signature scorch of Sichuan peppercorns — all of which skyrocket selections like Dan Dan Noodles and Dry Pot to certified, tongue-tingling masterpieces.
(410) 418-8866
10176 Baltimore National Pike, Suite 105, Ellicott City, MD 21042
Massachusetts: Yunnan Kitchen
A 2023 James Beard Award nominee, Yunnan Kitchen presents Boston diners with authentic Dian cuisine. Food critics have crowned this kitchen Boston's best Chinese restaurant, singing the praises of specialty menu stars, like Grandma's Potato (seasoned wok-tossed mashed potatoes), Mint Beef, Wood Ear Mushroom Salad, and the unforgettable Xishuangbanna Lemongrass Tilapia. If you're visiting, be sure not to skip the scallion pancakes, pork dumplings, or spicy Dali shrimp, either.
(617) 936-4123
1721B Washington St., Boston, MA 02118
Michigan: Trizest Spicy Sichuan Restaurant
Trizest and its authentic Sichuan cooking has become a favorite for Michigan diners. Visitors can enjoy classics like General Tso's Chicken, Chicken Lo Mein, and Egg Drop Soup, alongside rarer regional specialties. Eater ranks it among the Motor City's best Chinese restaurants, pointing visitors toward the Squirrel-Shaped Fish, Mapo Tofu, and Popcorn Chicken that comes with a little kick. And locals? They claim it's where Chinese families opt to eat.
(586) 268-1450
33170 Dequindre Road, Sterling Heights, MI 48310
Minnesota: Legendary Spice
Aptly named Legendary Spice has become quite the local legend when it comes to authentic Sichuan cuisine. This family-owned eatery has expanded to multiple Minnesota locations, while emphasizing the highest quality ingredients possible. Local food lovers recommend it as the top choice for consistently tasty Sichuan fare, while social media buzzes about its heavenly hot pot experience. And did we mention there's dim sum, too? That's right ... steam buns, dumplings, rolls, and more.
Multiple locations
Mississippi: Mr. Chen's Authentic Chinese Restaurant
Part Asian supermarket, part full-service restaurant, Mr. Chen's is a Mississippi hidden gem that some visitors admit they never realized served meals until someone pointed them toward the dining room — and oh, are they glad they did. Regulars are fans of delicious dishes like Kung Pao Chicken and Sesame Chicken. Customers also claim the deep-fried shrimp shines, while many insist it's the only Chinese restaurant they frequent.
(601) 978-1865
5465 Interstate 55 North Frontage Rd, Jackson, MS 39206
Missouri: Corner 21 Chinese Cuisine
Corner 21 Chinese Cuisine earns top honors for its Chinese food, with Springfield publications highlighting it among the area's best restaurants. Critics urge first-time visitors not to leave without ordering the house duck, served (half or whole) alongside wraps, hoisin sauce, cucumber, and scallions for a build-your-own feast. The steaming pork buns are another recommendation, as is pineapple chicken, and what one customer labeled the finest hot, crispy fish they've ever tasted.
(417) 771-5666
1730 E. Republic Road, Springfield, MO 65804
Montana: The Hummingbird´s Kitchen
The Hummingbird's Kitchen isn't your typical dining experience. Here, Shanghai native Chef Linda Huang hosts just a handful of limited, multi-course dinners monthly, featuring ever-changing menus inspired by various regions of China. Reservations sell out in a snap, and diners claim every course just improves as the meal unfolds — think wood ear mushrooms, radish cakes, and much more, all served with a side of Huang's equally delicious culinary anecdotes.
(406) 551-0645
1506 W. Lincoln St., Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: Blue & Fly Asian Kitchen
Mention Blue & Fly Asian Kitchen, and you'll find that Nebraskan foodies know all about this Sichuan cuisine superstar. The menu boasts classics like Orange Chicken and Broccoli Beef, but locals encourage ordering from the traditional Chinese menu, where plates like Chongqing-style chicken and cumin-spiced stir-fried lamb await to inspire. Food critics deem it among Omaha's best restaurants, while customers swear by the pork belly and peanut butter chicken.
(402) 504-6545
721 S. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114
Nevada: Shanghai Taste
Serving tried-and-true cuisine crafted by Shanghai born-and-trained chefs, Shanghai Taste is a small Chinatown restaurant known for its hand-made Xiao Long Bao and Sheng Jian Bao (also known as Chinese soup dumplings). And those soup dumplings? Locals insist they rival any they've ever had. Even food experts rank it among the the top eateries in Vegas.
(702) 570-6363
4266 W. Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas, NV 89102
New Hampshire: Happy Dumpling
Happy Dumpling delivers tasty Taiwanese and Chinese fare to The Granite State with a fast-casual appeal that's both innovative, and enticing. Founded by a husband-and-wife team originally from Shanghai, the restaurant specializes in generously-portioned dumplings and noodle dishes inspired by the couples' time spent studying culinary traditions in New York City's Chinatown, as well as in Chongqing, China. Customers point out the fried pork and chive dumplings, and appreciate the fair pricing.
(603) 790-5001
10 Benning St., Unit 750, West Lebanon, NH 03784
New Jersey: 62 Secret kitchen
Living up to its mysterious name by introducing guests to regional dishes they likely won't find elsewhere, 62 Secret Kitchen is a Chinese eatery taking diners on exotic treks, with fare featuring everything from dim sum and tofu, to delicious chicken entrees at customizable spice tiers. Reviewers appreciate how the staff helps guide first-timers through unfamiliar specialties, and locals don't hesitate when mentioning this secret as the state's choicest Chinese restaurant.
(201) 333-4311
62 Morris St., Jersey City, NJ 07302
New Mexico: Yin Yang Chinese Cuisine
Given a nod from locals as Santa Fe's best casual Chinese restaurant, Yin Yang Chinese Cuisine serves diners a delightful array of selections from a menu featuring favorites praised by food lovers (one such offering is the slightly spiced Kung Pao Chicken). Even the buffet garners glowing reviews, and the restaurant has been recognized by local publications among the city's top contenders for serving the most excellent Asian cuisine.
(505) 986-9279
418 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, NM 87501
New York: Potluck Club
Potluck Club serves guests a feast honoring New York's Chinatown. Inspired by Cantonese-American culture and Hong Kong cinema, the popular eatery is known for creative dishes that uphold tradition, yet slip in some exciting twists. Critics including Michelin and Eater have recognized its elite culinary chops, applauding items like the famed Salt & Pepper Chicken with Scallion Biscuits, served with pickled jalapeño and chili-plum jam. Fans also adore the Berkshire Pork & Chive Potstickers and candied walnut-kissed Tiger Shrimp.
133 Chrystie St., Chinatown, NY 10002
North Carolina: Lanzhou Hand-Pulled Noodles
With a name like Lanzhou Hand-Pulled Noodles, it's no surprise fans flock to this eatery to witness noodle-making on full display. Diners can gawk with glee as chefs stretch fresh noodles by hand before cooking them. A favorite among food writers and locals are the braised beef noodle soup, pork dumplings, and egg rolls. Did we mention that it's not just the noodles, but that every morsel is created onsite?
(704) 544-9400
929 Park Center Drive, Suite 101, Matthews, NC 28105
North Dakota: Great Wall Chinese Restaurant
Great Wall woos diners by cooking up their favorite Chinese dishes exactly how they prefer them — even cranking up the heat factor for anyone craving a little added kick. Diners recommend the Hunan beef for its tenderness and generous blend of veggies, while many say every meal is consistently excellent. Friendly owners and welcoming service are also big pluses, with locals repeatedly calling Great Wall the best Chinese restaurant around.
(701) 232-8288
3003 32nd Ave. S., Suite 1, Fargo, ND 58103
Ohio: EvoWok
Family-owned EvoWok is a tiny but mighty operation where every morsel is met with countless customer applause. Guests particularly praise how the staff inquire about food allergies before preparing their feast, and locals seem to love the build-your-own concept. The homemade crab rangoons, showcasing back fin crabmeat along with kanikama and cream cheese, is also ordered frequently, with glee.
(740) 417-4772
120 W. William St., Delaware, OH 43015
Oklahoma: Szechuan Story
If you're looking for stellar Chinese food in Oklahoma, locals have a story to tell you. Szechuan Story, that is, which diners say offers classics, as well as more out-of-the-box regional specialties — meaning it's a safe noshing space for first-timers and die-hard Sichuan food fans. Diners reach for fried dumplings, and recommend branching out to sample the more exotic dishes, of which there are plenty.
(405) 604-4880
2800 N. Classen Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Oregon: Duck House Chinese Restaurant
When it comes to wearing plenty of hats, Duck House has mastered offering patrons their picks among several regional Chinese cuisines. Portland food writers wax eloquent about the delectable soup dumplings (also known as xiao long bao) and spiced-just-right Sichuan specialties made with mala pizazz, while locals passionately attest to this house's cuisine of having life-transforming qualities.
(971) 801-8888
1968 S.W. 5th Ave., Portland, OR 97201
Pennsylvania: Nan Zhou Hand Drawn Noodle House
Drawing in customers with expertly stretched selections, Nan Zhou Hand Drawn Noodle House's name reveals its delicious claim to fame. This eatery has been gaining Philly fans left and right, thanks to noodles prepared right onsite, before quickly disappearing via satisfied slurps from super-stoked diners. Regulars, and expert critics, swear by the spicy beef shaved noodles, the noodle pork soy sauce selection, dumplings, and spicy pig ears.
(215) 923-1550
1022 Race St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
Rhode Island: Rong Chic
If spice, handmade noodles, and everything nice — including comforting Chinese classics — are what you seek, Rong Chic is right up your alley. The eatery is owned by a Chengdu native, and diners here can dive in to real Sichuan cooking that local food writers can't stop talking about (specifically the Garlic Pork Belly and nostalgic tomato-and-egg-topped, handmade Dalu noodles dish). Guests also enjoy other discoveries, like Boboji, dumplings, and Boiling Spicy Fish.
(401) 785-7706
388 Wickenden St., Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: Old Li's Restaurant
Family-run Old Li's keeps bringing in new customers, thanks to its tasty Chinese food, especially the traditional Sichuan cooking locals claim is unmatched. Even diners who've traveled throughout China attest Old Li's flavors are remarkably authentic, while regulars recommend bringing a gaggle of guests, so even more of the abundant menu options can be sampled. Favorites? Try the Lychee Meat, Three Cups Chicken, and pork ribs.
(843) 737-0886
4951 Centre Pointe Drive, North Charleston, SC 29418
South Dakota: Phnom Penh Restaurant
Rather than limit itself to a single scrumptious cuisine, family-run Phnom Penh Restaurant tackles the tastes of Cambodia, China, Vietnam, and Thailand. What results is a menu offering what locals recommend as the greatest Chinese food to be found. Choose the chow fun noodles, or follow reviewers' leads and sample everything from aromatic soups and curries, to egg rolls and much more.
(605) 332-3935
1010 N. Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: Meet Noodles
Craving expertly executed Chinese pasta strings? Meet Noodles. No, really, that's the name of this popular Nashville nook. The eatery is known for using its noodle to serve up tasty Chongqing-style bowls packing plenty of sizzling Sichuan flavors. Food experts recommend kicking things off with the pork and chive dumplings, then diving into the signature beef noodles, though the build-your-own noodle bowls are also popular. Also frequently mentioned are the sesame balls.
(615) 679-9941
2121 Belcourt Ave., Suite 100, Nashville, TN 37212
Texas: House of Three Gorges
House of Three Gorges is Austin's answer to where to find the truest tastes of Sichuan. The eatery has earned applause from critics and locals with a menu showcasing regional specialties (helloooo Sautéed Pork Intestines). Don't sleep on the peppery Jumping Fish or pork wontons, and diners also recommend the cooked eggplant, while mentioning that even with a cost some consider a tad above average, it's worth the expense.
(512) 953-8666
8557 Research Blvd., Suite 144, Austin, TX 78758
Utah: The Mandarin
Family-run and known for its exceptional service, The Mandarin boasts a massive menu featuring more than 100 selections whipped up daily by experienced wok chefs. Diners can dive in to Char Shu and pot stickers, as well as Imperial noodles, Hunan lamb, and even Szechwan pork with tofu. Locals warn that arriving late often means a bit of a wait, which shows just how much of a devotion this eatery has earned.
(801) 298-2406
348 900 N., Bountiful, UT 84010
Vermont: Huang's Noodle Shop
Tiny, family-run, and wonderfully under the radar, Huang's Noodle Shop is one of Vermont's true hidden treasures, founded by a husband-and-wife team desiring to serve Chinese and Vietnamese dishes they love to eat, not the Americanized fare found elsewhere. Diners praise the pho, soup dumplings, sesame balls, bao buns with whispers of heavenly taro, and beyond. More than anything, guests appreciate the passion infused in every dish.
huangs-noodle-shop.square.site
(802) 227-3117
57 Brainerd St., Danville, VT 05828
Virginia: Peking Gourmet Inn
When Virginia locals talk primo Peking duck, Peking Gourmet Inn dominates the discussion. This eatery has earned national nods, and every dish is prepared fresh to order, with menu options ranging from standard Chinese-American dishes to rarer specialty items. The tableside-carved Peking duck is the undisputed main attraction, but don't overlook popular picks like Crispy Szechuan beef, Lamb Chop Peking Style, and Jeo-Yen Shrimp that sings.
(703) 671-8088
6029 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22041
Washington: Tai Tung Restaurant
When you have the bragging rights of being Seattle's oldest Chinese restaurant, operating almost a century, you know you're doing it right. Tai Tung Restaurant adds to those bragging rights, with also being late actor Bruce Lee's go-to favorite. Critics praise its Oyster Sauce Beef (Lee's preferred entree), and patrons can also pluck Sweet & Sour Chicken, Honey Walnut Prawns, and Beef Chow Fun from the impressively varied menu.
(206) 622-7372
655 S. King St., Seattle, WA 98104
West Virginia: China One
Winning combinations are what sets China One apart as Charleston's favorite Chinese eatery. Start with the dynamic duo locals appreciate — generous portions and pleasing prices. Add to that the pairing of consistently fresh food and friendly service? You have what many deem the best around. Favorite orders include the Chicken with Cashew Nuts, Singapore Mei Fun, and oversized Steam Dumplings. And definitely don't skip out on the egg rolls.
(304) 925-8839
4218 Maccorkle Ave. S.E., Charleston, WV 25304
Wisconsin: Emperor of China
What keeps patrons returning to a restaurant for generations? Fans of Emperor of China will point to super-fresh food, none-too-skimpy serving sizes, and repeat wins of Milwaukee's best Chinese restaurant honors. The menu offers your usual suspects, alongside an authentic Chinese section for customers desiring to dive in to new and tasty territories. Try the Spicy Crab Rangoon, Shrimp Egg Foo Young, and Orange Peel Chicken — all customer favorites.
(414) 271-8889
1010 E. Brady St., Milwaukee, WI 53202
Wyoming: Destination Taiwan
Sometimes the smallest restaurants present the biggest surprises, and Destination Taiwan is one of Wyoming's most stellar jaw-droppers. This family-run nook focuses its menu around Taiwanese comfort food, such as steamed buns of sweet potato, taro, and egg custard, plus rice noodle pancakes, and Taiwan Braised Pork Rice. The Scallion Chicken Noodle and Green Onion Flatbread helped develop devoted fanbases , with perfect ratings and lots of local praise.
(307) 514-2702
2634 Dell Range Blvd., Unit A, Cheyenne, WY 82009
Methodology
Choosing just one Chinese restaurant per state was no easy feat. To accomplish this monumental, state-by-state task, we perused plenty of customer reviews, and gauged commentary left on local food groups, Reddit threads, social media, and more. We also considered expert food critics and coverage by local and regional publications.