The Best Chinese Restaurant In Every State

By Andy Beth Miller
Hand with chopsticks taking shrimp from Chinese dim sum steamer, surrounded by other dishes. Kitzcorner/Getty Images

You know those nights when you just crave really good Chinese food? Of course you do, because Chinese cuisine can be the quintessential comfort food. Think about the mountains of takeout boxes of noodles you've ordered for cozy nights in, or those weekend dim sum brunches you've met your friends over. The list goes on, as Chinese food can bring people together — in a very tasty way.

Chinese eateries have been woven into the delicious tapestry of the American dining scene since the earliest establishments began opening back in the 1800s, born from Chinese immigrants who introduced their regional recipes within their small communities. Fast forward to today, and Chinese restaurants can now be found in every corner of the country. Take your pick among Sichuan, Cantonese, Hunan, and beyond.

Along the way, while digging in to delectable dishes, diners have understandably become more curious about the stories behind the food, from the symbolic meanings behind certain Chinese foods to avoiding the common ordering mistake you're making at Chinese restaurants. Even outside the United States, Chinese cuisine continues to evolve in fascinating ways, inspiring regional favorites like the British dishes at Chinese restaurants that confuse Americans. The beauty of Chinese food is that it continues to evolve, while honoring centuries of culinary tradition. For this article, we searched every state for that one Chinese restaurant that excels in serving up the most mouthwatering menu, and that blows the competition away.

Alabama: Chengdu Cuisine

Chinese cuisine on square plate including fried rice from Chengdu Cuisine. Chengdu Cuisine / Facebook

Chengdu Cuisine is where Alabama's Chinese food lovers go. Visitors are encouraged to explore the authentic section of the menu, where specialties rarely seen on this side of the globe steal the show. Diners point out everything — from blissfully tender pork belly with sweet chestnut to Kung Pao chicken with a spicy kick, plus incredible egg rolls, comforting soups, and much more. Folks even attest they have yet to find fault with a single Chengdu dish.

chengdubirmingham.kwickmenu.com

(205) 538-5038

1550 Montgomery Highway, Suite O, Hoover, AL 35216

Alaska: Hong Kong Spirit Food

Plates of sesame balls from Hong Kong Spirit Food. Hong Kong Spirit Food / Facebook

Craving authentic Hong Kong tastes in The Last Frontier? Head to Hong Kong Spirit Food. Dim sum is a major draw, inviting diners to gather over tea while sampling an impressive array of dishes. Customers clap for crispy roast duck, praiseworthy pork belly, beef fried rice, and satisfying potsticker soup. Locals recommend it as the best around, even pinching themselves at how lucky they are to have it nearby.

facebook.com/HkSpiritFood

(907) 222-1368

570 W. 53rd Ave., Anchorage, AK 99518

Arizona: Kungfu Noodles

Chef at Kungfu Noodles pulling noodles. Kungfu Noodles功夫小面 / Facebook

Fresh-made noodles are the star at aptly-named Kungfu Noodles, where skilled cooks prepare authentic hand-pulled heavenly strings to guests' pure glee. The noodle house also wows its clientele with handcrafted dumplings, flavor-filled beef bone soup, and a made-from-scratch mentality behind a menu that focuses on making traditional tastes sing. Locals appreciate how it's one of the few places in the state serving genuine hand-pulled noodles, with social media foodies lauding them as top-tier.

azkungfu.net

Multiple locations

Arkansas: Yummy House

General Tso's Chicken from Yummy House. Kathy O. / Yelp

Fresh flavors plus fair portions and prices have made Yummy House an Arkansas favorite. While the menu also features sushi and Asian fusion items, customers can count on ample Chinese entrées. Diners call out the quality of the ingredients, and reviewers appreciate the restaurant's cleanliness, and how it clocks in quite high on the deliciousness scale. Locals even recommend it as one of the state's best Chinese restaurants.

yummyhousebentonville.com

(479) 553-7103

1402 Shane Lane #10, Bentonville, AR 72712

California: Alice's Kitchen

Hong Kong-style French toast with side of syrup from Alice's Kitchen. Marvin Chavez / Facebook

Did you know Chinese food was the international cuisine California native and culinary queen Julia Child couldn't live without? She probably would've loved Alice's Kitchen, known for whisking diners away to Hong Kong via nostalgic decor and tasty traditional fare — think myriad selections of congee, squid with a spiced salt kick, pineapple buns stuffed with pork chop, clay pot specialties, and even heavenly Hong Kong French toast. Critics, locals, and social media fans agree that it's good eating.

aliceskitchentemplecity.com

Multiple locations

Colorado: Wok Spicy

Chongqing Chili Chicken from Wok Spicy. jujuflytrap / Reddit

Sichuan flavors shine at Wok Spicy, a Colorado gem that celebrates the Chinese region's distinct characteristics of spicy, numbing, savory, and aromatic flavors. Dishes range from mouthwatering Mapo Tofu and classic Kung Pao Chicken to delectable dry pots, and even incorporate items like the lesser seen lotus root that customers go wild over. Experts count it among Denver's best Chinese restaurants, while locals attest it's their go-to as well.

wokspicy.com

(303) 226-0145

3021 S. Broadway, Englewood, CO 80113

Connecticut: Taste of China

Chinese dish with onions and peppers from Taste of China. Mike Urban / Facebook

For more than two decades, Taste of China in Clinton has been wooing eaters with its authentic Szechuan and Chengdu-style cooking. Connecticut Magazine named it among the state's top Chinese restaurants in 2026, and diners' commentary makes it clear they agree. Regulars recommend exploring the authentic menu — favorites include Chengdu Duck, Sizzling Beef, and the Chinese-style Kung Pao Chicken, which wins over even those who usually skip the dish at other eateries.

clintontasteofchinaus.com

(860) 664-4454

233 E. Main St., Clinton, CT 06413

Delaware: Mom's Kitchen

Chinese dish with beef and vegetables from Mom's Kitchen. Mom's Kitchen / Facebook

Mom's Kitchen is a hole-in-the-wall gem hidden inside a shopping center, serving authentic Chinese cuisine that customers can't seem to get enough of. Yelp listed it among Delaware's most popular Chinese restaurants in August 2026, with reviewers highlighting dishes like pork buns that have been perfectly pan-fried, spice-infused beef noodle soup, and stir-fry laced with a cumin kick. Customers crave the luscious lamb dishes, and sing the praises of the soups, too.

momskitchentogo.com

(302) 836-2498

22 Fox Hunt Drive, Bear, DE 19701

Florida: HuNan Taste

Chinese beef dish from HuNan Taste. Joe Sarrubbo / Facebook

Fancy some fiery, authentic flavors from China's Hunan province? HuNan Taste has a menu boasting exactly that. Regional specialties include Hunan-style beef noodles, mouthwatering steamed meat buns, and spicy dry pot. Local publications spotlight it among Orlando's must-try Asian restaurants, while regulars recommend it highly as well (especially the dry pot and delicious dumplings). The patiently-braised, extremely tender pork belly especially stood out in diners' memories.

hunantastefl.com

(407) 930-3188

5148 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32808

Georgia: Canton House Chinese Restaurant

Various items on a dim sum cart at Canton House Chinese Restaurant. Canton House Chinese Restaurant / Facebook

At Canton House Chinese Restaurant, dim sum is served morning, noon, and evening — so you might want to scan these tips for eating dim sum that beginners need to know before you go (think cavalcade of rolling carts delivering steam dumplings, steam buns, noodle rolls, and more). The dumplings are considered among the city's finest, while regulars say dim sum here has become somewhat of a treasured tradition.

cantonhouserestaurant.com

Multiple locations

Hawaii: New Mui Kwai Chop Suey

Crispy Roast Pork from New Mui Kwai Chop Suey. James Crabb / Facebook

We've written about the rise and fall of chop suey, and while the Chinese dish may not be seen as often today, New Mui Kwai Chop Suey is proudly keeping the entrée alive. Alongside the classic dish, this family-owned eatery also serves up tried-and-true classics like chow mein, Egg Foo Young, dim sum, crispy roast pork, and much more. Locals love it, and Honolulu food experts even rank its crispy gau gee among Hawaii's best.

newmuikwaitogo.com

Multiple locations

Idaho: Mala House

Soup from Mala House. Mala House / Facebook

Who knew you could find authentic Sichuan cuisine in Idaho? Leave it to Mala House to deliver diners this delicious surprise, serving up a dazzling menu featuring American wagyu, lamb, and even duck blood, quail eggs, and squid. Local food writers note you won't frequently find fare like this in these parts, which helps explain why residents recommend it so highly, with some mentioning their love of customizing dipping sauces prior to digging into their hot pots.

malahouseboise.com

(208) 616-3469

3027 N. Cole Road, Boise, ID 83704

Illinois: Grand Palace

Steamed egg from Grand Palace. Kacie N. / Yelp

Grand Palace is one of those under-the-radar spots locals almost seem reluctant to share (actually no, they really don't want anyone else to know about it). What's so special? Well, this family-owned Cantonese restaurant serves authentic, home-style cooking that reminds diners of family meals. Fans wax eloquent about duck, soft-shell crab, and palate-pleasing pork belly offerings, and much more. Even expert food critics count it among their favorite Cantonese spots.

(312) 225-3888

225 W. 26th St., Chicago, IL 60616

Indiana: Asian Snack

Beef Noodle Soup from Asian Snack. Mike L / Tripadvisor

Tucked inside Saraga International Grocery, family-owned Asian Snack proves you should never judge a restaurant by its locale. This tiny counter specializes in authentic Chinese fare, whipping up everything from beef noodle soup and pork buns to Chinese pancakes, fried string beans with garlic sauce, and much more. Local food writers laud the Geleshan-style firecracker chicken for its crave-worthy mala kick, while regulars return for flavor-filled broth, ample portions, and affordable prices.

(317) 297-1072

3605 Commercial Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46222

Iowa: Taste Place

Chinese dish with broccoli from Taste Place. Taste Place / Facebook

Taste Place caters to its can't-decide customers by offering them a menu filled with American-Chinese favorites, alongside authentic Sichuan specialties. Crab Rangoon and sesame chicken are crowd-pleasers, and bolder diners near do a happy dance for Dan dan noodles, pot stickers, and more. Guests appreciate that the restaurant clearly separates its American and traditional Chinese menus, making it easy to branch out — or, stick to familiar, still-tasty territory.

enjoytasteplace.com

(319) 665-0033

555 Highway 965, North Liberty, IA 52317

Kansas: Sichuan Dynasty

Beef dish from Sichuan Dynasty. Thanh Diep / Facebook

Family-owned Sichuan Dynasty proves you don't need a fancy-pants physical setting to serve fantastic food. This strip mall sweetheart has become a top spot for authentic Sichuan cuisine, thanks to meals infused with tasty kicks of zesty garlic, chiles, and sensory-zinging Sichuan peppercorns. Visitors are encouraged to brave the dry hot pot, while the comforting noodle soups are also winners. Locals and food influencers alike praise this unassuming surprise star.

sichuandynastyop.com

(913) 339-9378

7206 W 119th St., Overland Park, KS 66213

Kentucky: China Cafe

Chicken and broccoli from China Cafe in black to-go container. China Cafe / Facebook

China Cafe has a long history of serving delicious food and warm hospitality to diners who have clearly developed a fierce affection for both the fare, and the folks, here. Regulars say the owner remembers customers, treats them like family, and has lovingly built a restaurant people happily return to generation after generation. The crab Rangoon is pretty iconic among locals, while eaters also give enthusiastic applause to the egg rolls.

chinacafelouisville.com

(502) 425-1818

10494 Westport Road, Suite 106, Louisville, KY 40241

Louisiana: Miss Shirley's

Chinese entrée from Miss Shirley's. Miss Shirley's Chinese / Facebook

Miss Shirley's has reason to celebrate, as Southern Living deemed it the Best New Restaurant in Louisiana (2024). It was then named the magazine's Restaurant of the Month (June 2026). This family-run neighborhood favorite serves killer Cantonese cuisine to guests who are said to be treated like old friends. From handmade dim sum to delicious noodle dishes and rice plates, it's easy to see why locals recommend Miss Shirley's so highly.

missshirleyschineserestaurant.com

(504) 354-2530

3009 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70115

Maine: Li's Place

Orange chicken with side of broccoli in black to-go container. foodmydadeats / Instagram

Freeport may not be the first place you think of, but locals insist Li's Place is the best Chinese cuisine in Maine. Diners delight in everything from noodle dishes to Pu-Pu Platters, attesting that this Maine nook is a must-visit. Reddit users claim there's simply no rival, while others, when describing their meals, laud the spot for its huge portions and friendly service.

lis-place.com

(207) 865-9299

51 West St, Freeport, ME 04032

Maryland: Pepper House

Bowl of ramen from Pepper House, with chopsticks resting on bowl. Pepper House at Ellicott City, MD / Facebook

Pepper House has been hailed as one of the country's top spots for authentic Sichuan cuisine. Ranked among Yelp's 2024 Top 100 Chinese Restaurants in America, this Maryland favorite has garnered national attention for its expertly prepared dishes. Up the ante with housemade chili oil, customizable spice tiers, and the signature scorch of Sichuan peppercorns — all of which skyrocket selections like Dan Dan Noodles and Dry Pot to certified, tongue-tingling masterpieces.

pepperhousemd.com

(410) 418-8866

10176 Baltimore National Pike, Suite 105, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Massachusetts: Yunnan Kitchen

Homestyle Tofu with fried tofu, Chinese leek, garlic, and chili bean paste. Yunnan Kitchen / Facebook

A 2023 James Beard Award nominee, Yunnan Kitchen presents Boston diners with authentic Dian cuisine. Food critics have crowned this kitchen Boston's best Chinese restaurant, singing the praises of specialty menu stars, like Grandma's Potato (seasoned wok-tossed mashed potatoes), Mint Beef, Wood Ear Mushroom Salad, and the unforgettable Xishuangbanna Lemongrass Tilapia. If you're visiting, be sure not to skip the scallion pancakes, pork dumplings, or spicy Dali shrimp, either.

yunnankitchensouthend.com

(617) 936-4123

1721B Washington St., Boston, MA 02118

Michigan: Trizest Spicy Sichuan Restaurant

Assorted Chinese dishes arranged on a dining table at Trizest Spicy Sichuan Restaurant. Carrie Cercone / Facebook

Trizest and its authentic Sichuan cooking has become a favorite for Michigan diners. Visitors can enjoy classics like General Tso's Chicken, Chicken Lo Mein, and Egg Drop Soup, alongside rarer regional specialties. Eater ranks it among the Motor City's best Chinese restaurants, pointing visitors toward the Squirrel-Shaped Fish, Mapo Tofu, and Popcorn Chicken that comes with a little kick. And locals? They claim it's where Chinese families opt to eat.

trizestrestaurant.com

(586) 268-1450

33170 Dequindre Road, Sterling Heights, MI 48310

Minnesota: Legendary Spice

Fried chicken wings from Legendary Spice. heresfoodiate / Instagram

Aptly named Legendary Spice has become quite the local legend when it comes to authentic Sichuan cuisine. This family-owned eatery has expanded to multiple Minnesota locations, while emphasizing the highest quality ingredients possible. Local food lovers recommend it as the top choice for consistently tasty Sichuan fare, while social media buzzes about its heavenly hot pot experience. And did we mention there's dim sum, too? That's right ... steam buns, dumplings, rolls, and more.

legendaryspice-mn.com

Multiple locations

Mississippi: Mr. Chen's Authentic Chinese Restaurant

Chinese Entree from Mr. Chen's Authentic Chinese Restaurant. Rachel Phương Lê﻿ / Facebook

Part Asian supermarket, part full-service restaurant, Mr. Chen's is a Mississippi hidden gem that some visitors admit they never realized served meals until someone pointed them toward the dining room — and oh, are they glad they did. Regulars are fans of delicious dishes like Kung Pao Chicken and Sesame Chicken. Customers also claim the deep-fried shrimp shines, while many insist it's the only Chinese restaurant they frequent.

mrchensfood.com

(601) 978-1865

5465 Interstate 55 North Frontage Rd, Jackson, MS 39206

Missouri: Corner 21 Chinese Cuisine

Custom order Chinese dish from Corner 21 Chinese Cuisine. Corner 21 chinese cuisine / Facebook

Corner 21 Chinese Cuisine earns top honors for its Chinese food, with Springfield publications highlighting it among the area's best restaurants. Critics urge first-time visitors not to leave without ordering the house duck, served (half or whole) alongside wraps, hoisin sauce, cucumber, and scallions for a build-your-own feast. The steaming pork buns are another recommendation, as is pineapple chicken, and what one customer labeled the finest hot, crispy fish they've ever tasted.

corner21sgf.com

(417) 771-5666

1730 E. Republic Road, Springfield, MO 65804

Montana: The Hummingbird´s Kitchen

Chinese dish from The Hummingbird's Kitchen. The Hummingbird's Kitchen / Facebook

The Hummingbird's Kitchen isn't your typical dining experience. Here, Shanghai native Chef Linda Huang hosts just a handful of limited, multi-course dinners monthly, featuring ever-changing menus inspired by various regions of China. Reservations sell out in a snap, and diners claim every course just improves as the meal unfolds — think wood ear mushrooms, radish cakes, and much more, all served with a side of Huang's equally delicious culinary anecdotes.

thehummingbirdskitchen.com

(406) 551-0645

1506 W. Lincoln St., Bozeman, MT 59715

Nebraska: Blue & Fly Asian Kitchen

Homemade Dumplings with side of dipping soy sauce from from Blue & Fly Asian Kitchen. Blue & Fly Asian Kitchen / Facebook

Mention Blue & Fly Asian Kitchen, and you'll find that Nebraskan foodies know all about this Sichuan cuisine superstar. The menu boasts classics like Orange Chicken and Broccoli Beef, but locals encourage ordering from the traditional Chinese menu, where plates like Chongqing-style chicken and cumin-spiced stir-fried lamb await to inspire. Food critics deem it among Omaha's best restaurants, while customers swear by the pork belly and peanut butter chicken.

omahablueandfly.com

(402) 504-6545

721 S. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114

Nevada: Shanghai Taste

Sheng Jian pan fried soup dumplings from Shanghai Taste. Pepper Trekker / Facebook

Serving tried-and-true cuisine crafted by Shanghai born-and-trained chefs, Shanghai Taste is a small Chinatown restaurant known for its hand-made Xiao Long Bao and Sheng Jian Bao (also known as Chinese soup dumplings). And those soup dumplings? Locals insist they rival any they've ever had. Even food experts rank it among the the top eateries in Vegas.

Shanghai Taste

(702) 570-6363

4266 W. Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas, NV 89102

New Hampshire: Happy Dumpling

Steamed dumplings from Happy Dumpling, on tray with sauces. Jade Westlake / Facebook

Happy Dumpling delivers tasty Taiwanese and Chinese fare to The Granite State with a fast-casual appeal that's both innovative, and enticing. Founded by a husband-and-wife team originally from Shanghai, the restaurant specializes in generously-portioned dumplings and noodle dishes inspired by the couples' time spent studying culinary traditions in New York City's Chinatown, as well as in Chongqing, China. Customers point out the fried pork and chive dumplings, and appreciate the fair pricing.

happydumplingnh.com

(603) 790-5001

10 Benning St., Unit 750, West Lebanon, NH 03784

New Jersey: 62 Secret kitchen

Fresh Chicken with Green Peppercorn dish from 62 Secret kitchen. 62.secretkitchen / Instagram

Living up to its mysterious name by introducing guests to regional dishes they likely won't find elsewhere, 62 Secret Kitchen is a Chinese eatery taking diners on exotic treks, with fare featuring everything from dim sum and tofu, to delicious chicken entrees at customizable spice tiers. Reviewers appreciate how the staff helps guide first-timers through unfamiliar specialties, and locals don't hesitate when mentioning this secret as the state's choicest Chinese restaurant.

62secretkitchen.com

(201) 333-4311

62 Morris St., Jersey City, NJ 07302

New Mexico: Yin Yang Chinese Cuisine

Noodle dish from Yin Yang Chinese Cuisine Zoë Evans / Facebook

Given a nod from locals as Santa Fe's best casual Chinese restaurant, Yin Yang Chinese Cuisine serves diners a delightful array of selections from a menu featuring favorites praised by food lovers (one such offering is the slightly spiced Kung Pao Chicken). Even the buffet garners glowing reviews, and the restaurant has been recognized by local publications among the city's top contenders for serving the most excellent Asian cuisine.

santafeyinyang.com

(505) 986-9279

418 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, NM 87501

New York: Potluck Club

Potstickers from Potluck Club. The Unconventional Foodies / Facebook

Potluck Club serves guests a feast honoring New York's Chinatown. Inspired by Cantonese-American culture and Hong Kong cinema, the popular eatery is known for creative dishes that uphold tradition, yet slip in some exciting twists. Critics including Michelin and Eater have recognized its elite culinary chops, applauding items like the famed Salt & Pepper Chicken with Scallion Biscuits, served with pickled jalapeño and chili-plum jam. Fans also adore the Berkshire Pork & Chive Potstickers and candied walnut-kissed Tiger Shrimp.

thepotluckclubny.com

133 Chrystie St., Chinatown, NY 10002

North Carolina: Lanzhou Hand-Pulled Noodles

Close-up of noodles being pulled from a bowl on chopsticks from Lanzhou Hand-Pulled Noodles. Lanzhou Hand-Pulled Noodles / Facebook

With a name like Lanzhou Hand-Pulled Noodles, it's no surprise fans flock to this eatery to witness  noodle-making on full display. Diners can gawk with glee as chefs stretch fresh noodles by hand before cooking them. A favorite among food writers and locals are the braised beef noodle soup, pork dumplings, and egg rolls. Did we mention that it's not just the noodles, but that every morsel is created onsite?

lanzhouhand-pullednoodles.com

(704) 544-9400

929 Park Center Drive, Suite 101, Matthews, NC 28105

North Dakota: Great Wall Chinese Restaurant

Beef Broccoli Chinese dish from Great Wall restaurant, in aluminum tray. Great Wall Chinese Restaurant / Facebook

Great Wall woos diners by cooking up their favorite Chinese dishes exactly how they prefer them — even cranking up the heat factor for anyone craving a little added kick. Diners recommend the Hunan beef for its tenderness and generous blend of veggies, while many say every meal is consistently excellent. Friendly owners and welcoming service are also big pluses, with locals repeatedly calling Great Wall the best Chinese restaurant around.

Great Wall Chinese Restaurant

(701) 232-8288

3003 32nd Ave. S., Suite 1, Fargo, ND 58103

Ohio: EvoWok

Build Your Own Bowl with shrimp, broccoli, carrots, corn and squash from EvoWok, in takeout container. Denise Hurd Klaiber / Facebook

Family-owned EvoWok is a tiny but mighty operation where every morsel is met with countless customer applause. Guests particularly praise how the staff inquire about food allergies before preparing their feast, and locals seem to love the build-your-own concept. The homemade crab rangoons, showcasing back fin crabmeat along with kanikama and cream cheese, is also ordered frequently, with glee.

evowok.com

(740) 417-4772

120 W. William St., Delaware, OH 43015

Oklahoma: Szechuan Story

Pork soup dumplings in bamboo steamer basket from Szechuan Story. Szechuan Story / Facebook

If you're looking for stellar Chinese food in Oklahoma, locals have a story to tell you. Szechuan Story, that is, which diners say offers classics, as well as more out-of-the-box regional specialties — meaning it's a safe noshing space for first-timers and die-hard Sichuan food fans. Diners reach for fried dumplings, and recommend branching out to sample the more exotic dishes, of which there are plenty.

szechuanstoryonline.com

(405) 604-4880

2800 N. Classen Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73106

Oregon: Duck House Chinese Restaurant

Dumpling in chopstick from Duck House Chinese Restaurant. Duck House Chinese Restaurant / Facebook

When it comes to wearing plenty of hats, Duck House has mastered offering patrons their picks among several regional Chinese cuisines. Portland food writers wax eloquent about the delectable soup dumplings (also known as xiao long bao) and spiced-just-right Sichuan specialties made with mala pizazz, while locals passionately attest to this house's cuisine of having life-transforming qualities.

duckhousepdx.com

(971) 801-8888

1968 S.W. 5th Ave., Portland, OR 97201

Pennsylvania: Nan Zhou Hand Drawn Noodle House

Spicy beef shaved noodles from Nan Zhou Hand Drawn Noodle House. GrainImagined / Reddit

Drawing in customers with expertly stretched selections, Nan Zhou Hand Drawn Noodle House's name reveals its delicious claim to fame. This eatery has been gaining Philly fans left and right, thanks to noodles prepared right onsite, before quickly disappearing via satisfied slurps from super-stoked diners. Regulars, and expert critics, swear by the spicy beef shaved noodles, the noodle pork soy sauce selection, dumplings, and spicy pig ears.

nanzhounoodle.com

(215) 923-1550

1022 Race St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Rhode Island: Rong Chic

Chinese dish from Rong Chic. Rong Chic 蓉记 / Facebook

If spice, handmade noodles, and everything nice — including comforting Chinese classics — are what you seek, Rong Chic is right up your alley. The eatery is owned by a Chengdu native, and diners here can dive in to real Sichuan cooking that local food writers can't stop talking about (specifically the Garlic Pork Belly and nostalgic tomato-and-egg-topped, handmade Dalu noodles dish). Guests also enjoy other discoveries, like Boboji, dumplings, and Boiling Spicy Fish.

rongchic.com

(401) 785-7706

388 Wickenden St., Providence, RI 02903

South Carolina: Old Li's Restaurant

Various Chinese dishes arranged on a circular table at Old Li's Restaurant. Old li's restaurant / Facebook

Family-run Old Li's keeps bringing in new customers, thanks to its tasty Chinese food, especially the traditional Sichuan cooking locals claim is unmatched. Even diners who've traveled throughout China attest Old Li's flavors are remarkably authentic, while regulars recommend bringing a gaggle of guests, so even more of the abundant menu options can be sampled. Favorites? Try the Lychee Meat, Three Cups Chicken, and pork ribs.

Old Li's Restaurant

(843) 737-0886

4951 Centre Pointe Drive, North Charleston, SC 29418

South Dakota: Phnom Penh Restaurant

Noodle dish from Phnom Penh Restaurant, on black plate with chopsticks. Phnom Penh Restaurant / Facebook

Rather than limit itself to a single scrumptious cuisine, family-run Phnom Penh Restaurant tackles the tastes of Cambodia, China, Vietnam, and Thailand. What results is a menu offering what locals recommend as the greatest Chinese food to be found. Choose the chow fun noodles, or follow reviewers' leads and sample everything from aromatic soups and curries, to egg rolls and much more.

Phnom Penh Restaurant

(605) 332-3935

1010 N. Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Tennessee: Meet Noodles

Sesame seed balls from Meet Noodles. Amber Harris Farmer / Facebook

Craving expertly executed Chinese pasta strings? Meet Noodles. No, really, that's the name of this popular Nashville nook. The eatery is known for using its noodle to serve up tasty Chongqing-style bowls packing plenty of sizzling Sichuan flavors. Food experts recommend kicking things off with the pork and chive dumplings, then diving into the signature beef noodles, though the build-your-own noodle bowls are also popular. Also frequently mentioned are the sesame balls.

meetnoodlestn.com

(615) 679-9941

2121 Belcourt Ave., Suite 100, Nashville, TN 37212

Texas: House of Three Gorges

Chinese Dish from House of Three Gorges. Linh Van / Facebook

House of Three Gorges is Austin's answer to where to find the truest tastes of Sichuan. The eatery has earned applause from critics and locals with a menu showcasing regional specialties (helloooo Sautéed Pork Intestines). Don't sleep on the peppery Jumping Fish or pork wontons, and diners also recommend the cooked eggplant, while mentioning that even with a cost some consider a tad above average, it's worth the expense.

houseofthreegorges.com

(512) 953-8666

8557 Research Blvd., Suite 144, Austin, TX 78758

Utah: The Mandarin

Broccoli Chicken in garlic sauce from The Mandarin. The Mandarin / Facebook

Family-run and known for its exceptional service, The Mandarin boasts a massive menu featuring more than 100 selections whipped up daily by experienced wok chefs. Diners can dive in to Char Shu and pot stickers, as well as Imperial noodles, Hunan lamb, and even Szechwan pork with tofu. Locals warn that arriving late often means a bit of a wait, which shows just how much of a devotion this eatery has earned.

mandarinutah.com

(801) 298-2406

348 900 N., Bountiful, UT 84010

Vermont: Huang's Noodle Shop

Hand picking up a dumpling with chopsticks at Huang's Noodle Shop. Huang's Noodle Shop / Facebook

Tiny, family-run, and wonderfully under the radar, Huang's Noodle Shop is one of Vermont's true hidden treasures, founded by a husband-and-wife team desiring to serve Chinese and Vietnamese dishes they love to eat, not the Americanized fare found elsewhere. Diners praise the pho, soup dumplings, sesame balls, bao buns with whispers of heavenly taro, and beyond. More than anything, guests appreciate the passion infused in every dish.

huangs-noodle-shop.square.site

(802) 227-3117

57 Brainerd St., Danville, VT 05828

Virginia: Peking Gourmet Inn

Two egg rolls on a plate at Peking Gourmet Inn Linda Hart / Facebook

When Virginia locals talk primo Peking duck, Peking Gourmet Inn dominates the discussion. This eatery has earned national nods, and every dish is prepared fresh to order, with menu options ranging from standard Chinese-American dishes to rarer specialty items. The tableside-carved Peking duck is the undisputed main attraction, but don't overlook popular picks like Crispy Szechuan beef, Lamb Chop Peking Style, and Jeo-Yen Shrimp that sings.

pekinggourmet.com

(703) 671-8088

6029 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22041

Washington: Tai Tung Restaurant

Meat bun from Tai Tung Restaurant on white plate. Tai Tung Restaurant / Facebook

When you have the bragging rights of being Seattle's oldest Chinese restaurant, operating almost a century, you know you're doing it right. Tai Tung Restaurant adds to those bragging rights, with also being late actor Bruce Lee's go-to favorite. Critics praise its Oyster Sauce Beef (Lee's preferred entree), and patrons can also pluck Sweet & Sour Chicken, Honey Walnut Prawns, and Beef Chow Fun from the impressively varied menu.

taitungrestaurant.com

(206) 622-7372

655 S. King St., Seattle, WA 98104

West Virginia: China One

Cashew chicken, chicken fried rice, and an egg roll from China One. Anonymous participant / Facebook

Winning combinations are what sets China One apart as Charleston's favorite Chinese eatery. Start with the dynamic duo locals appreciate — generous portions and pleasing prices. Add to that the pairing of consistently fresh food and friendly service? You have what many deem the best around. Favorite orders include the Chicken with Cashew Nuts, Singapore Mei Fun, and oversized Steam Dumplings. And definitely don't skip out on the egg rolls.

chinaonecharleston.com

(304) 925-8839

4218 Maccorkle Ave. S.E., Charleston, WV 25304

Wisconsin: Emperor of China

Pork Belly served in covered dish with spoon from Emperor of China. Emperor of China / Facebook

What keeps patrons returning to a restaurant for generations? Fans of Emperor of China will point to super-fresh food, none-too-skimpy serving sizes, and repeat wins of Milwaukee's best Chinese restaurant honors. The menu offers your usual suspects, alongside an authentic Chinese section for customers desiring to dive in to new and tasty territories. Try the Spicy Crab Rangoon, Shrimp Egg Foo Young, and Orange Peel Chicken — all customer favorites.

emperorofchinarestaurant.com

(414) 271-8889

1010 E. Brady St., Milwaukee, WI 53202

Wyoming: Destination Taiwan

Pork Buns from Destination Taiwan in styrofoam takeout box. Katie Lummis / Facebook

Sometimes the smallest restaurants present the biggest surprises, and Destination Taiwan is one of Wyoming's most stellar jaw-droppers. This family-run nook focuses its menu around Taiwanese comfort food, such as steamed buns of sweet potato, taro, and egg custard, plus rice noodle pancakes, and Taiwan Braised Pork Rice. The Scallion Chicken Noodle and Green Onion Flatbread helped develop devoted fanbases , with perfect ratings and lots of local praise.

destinationtaiwan.net

(307) 514-2702

2634 Dell Range Blvd., Unit A, Cheyenne, WY 82009

Methodology

Dim sum feast on a table. eQuinox Studio/Shutterstock

Choosing just one Chinese restaurant per state was no easy feat. To accomplish this monumental, state-by-state task, we perused plenty of customer reviews, and gauged commentary left on local food groups, Reddit threads, social media, and more. We also considered expert food critics and coverage by local and regional publications.

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