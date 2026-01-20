11 Tips For Eating Dim Sum Beginners Need To Know

A traditional part of Cantonese Chinese cuisine, dim sum is a leisurely meal made of multiple small dishes served with tea. However, it is so much more than just different plates of dumplings. Rather, it is an art form with its own set of rituals, and where tea, small bites, and conversation combine to produce a rich, and shared, experience.

The history of dim sum can be traced back many centuries to the ancient Chinese teahouses that served a variety of dishes such as steamed buns, dumplings, and pastries. Modern-day dim sum houses continue to serve an array of small plates, each with its own distinctive flavors that showcase the skill, and care, that went into its creation.

Since tea is central to the tradition, timing is an important element to consider if you want an authentic dim sum experience. Traditionally, yum cha, which translates to "drink tea", runs from late morning to mid-afternoon, so that is ideally when you would enjoy a dim sum feast. If you're heading to a dim sum restaurant, arrive early if you want the best dishes. Otherwise, you may find that many of the favorites bites are gone, and that would be a shame. Read on to learn the other ins and outs of dim sum, including what you should know ahead of time, how to order, and when to say you've had enough.