Portuguese Vs Chinese Egg Tarts: What Is The Difference?

The origins of Portuguese egg tarts might take many by surprise. This velvety, fluffy delight was actually created by Catholic monks who had returned from France. Around that time, convents and monasteries in Portugal used egg whites to starch their laundry (yes, it's a thing). This led to a surplus of egg yolks, and that's how pastel de nata was born, along with other desserts like fios de ovos (what a great way to solve the surplus issue). But this is what led to the primary difference between the Chinese and Portuguese egg tarts — the eggs. While the Chinese version uses whole eggs, only yolks are added to the Portuguese tarts.

The Chinese egg tarts (not to be confused with Macau tarts), on the other hand, were a classic case of East meets West. It is believed to have been introduced by the British in Guangzhou, then Canton, in the '20s. While introduced by the British, the Cantonese chefs created their own version, leading to the second primary difference — the crust. They replaced the light and flaky layers of puff pastry — a defining element in the Portuguese egg tart—with a denser, shortcrust casing, almost like pie crust. This helped them save time, as they could use the same dough to make dim sum dishes like barbecue pork puffs.