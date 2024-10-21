If You're Not Using Vodka In Your Pie Crust, What Are You Doing?

At least once a year, we line up the pie plates, dust off the sacred family pie crust recipe, and bake up a batch of pumpkin, pecan, chocolate silk, or fruit-based pies. Inevitably, the family bakers compare recipes, problems, and pies, trying to discern how each fared against the others. One question always surfaces: "How'd you create such a perfect crust?"

Most pie crust recipes call for three main ingredients: water, flour, and butter (or another fat alternative). When water combines with flour, it promotes the creation of gluten, which gives pie dough some needed flexibility to roll and mold into a pie plate. However, too much water can cause a substantial amount of gluten formation and render the mixture tough. This typically results in a hard crust that few will find edible.

Why do some pie crusts have the buttery flavor and perfectly flaky crust that could win a Food Network baking championship while others are dense, tough, and crunchy? It's likely your pie crust recipe is missing one essential ingredient: vodka.