12 Dishes You'll Find At A British Chinese Restaurant That Confuse Americans

America and the U.K. are two nations separated by a common language, to paraphrase the Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw. And to be sure, you'll find plenty of differences when crossing the pond, linguistic and otherwise: which side of the road to drive on, what to call association football, systems of measurement, etc. But there are plenty of similarities as well.

One thing the people in both places love: Chinese food. There are more Chinese restaurants in the U.S. than McDonald's, at roughly 45,000. Meanwhile, half of Brits eat Chinese food on a regular basis. And the cuisine has now been in both countries for quite some time. There was a significant Chinese community in Lower Manhattan as early as 1800, with the first known Chinese eatery, Canton Restaurant, opening in San Francisco in 1849, during the Gold Rush. London saw its Chinatown come to fruition in the 1880s, with the first restaurants catering to all locals popping up around 1908. Since then, the U.K. Chinese "takeaway" – sometimes called "cheeky Chinese" – has become its own subgenre of the globalized fare.

Over the past century-plus, the two regions have shared a love affair with Chinese food. And, naturally, the transplanted cuisine has itself taken on the identity of its adopted countries. The result is two nations separated by a common food, with staple menu items for Brits that are unrecognizable to Americans. Here are a dozen of those differentiating dishes.