Does Culver's Fry Its Fish Fresh To Order? What You Need To Know Before Ordering
Fans of Culver's are no strangers to its North Atlantic Cod Dinner — one of the best chain restaurant fried fish dishes money can buy. Still, after sampling the competition and noticing that things don't always taste as though they came directly from the fryer to your plate, it can spark questions about how fresh that meal truly is. Well, Culver's loyalists, you can set those concerns aside because every cod dinner and fried fish sandwich is cooked only after it's been ordered.
The restaurant's website proudly states that its fish is cooked to order, and a Culver's employee on Reddit verified that claim. "Yes, it's hand-battered to order, it never sits in a warmer, and Culver's prides itself on food safety (at least my location does)," they said. The quality of freshly fried fish isn't lost on customers. Another person in the same Reddit thread said, "Been eating the cod sandwich for 20 years. It slaps. It's the best fast food fish sandwich on the market, full stop."
What's more, customers can request that it be prepared to their liking. Want extra crispy fried food at Culver's? Whether it's fish or cheese curds, just ask. If only McDonald's could say the same about the Filet-O-Fish.
If the Wisconsin-based restaurant were taking shortcuts and preparing cod dinners before they were ordered, it might be considered an affront to the Midwest as a whole. The level of commitment to quality food and superior service Culver's displays exemplifies the region's hospitality and charm. Relishing freshly fried fish is a Midwest tradition that goes back years, and Culver's strives to live up to that historic custom.
A fish fry is as Midwestern as it gets
Sure, almost every fast food chain serves fried fish during Lent, but Culver's keeps with the Midwestern tradition of featuring it on the menu year-round. Serving fried fish on Fridays is a routine that dates back to the 1800s, forged largely by Catholic Polish and German immigrants who called the Midwest home. Over time, fish frys evolved into a community event with and without the religious connotations as churches and restaurants alike host community events centered around enjoying a good meal.
Prohibition strengthened the custom. Local hangouts that once offered booze were forced to pivot to keep their businesses running, and serving fried fish was a common way to do that. After Prohibition was repealed, supper clubs featuring fish frys rose in popularity. Differentiating themselves from regular restaurants with hearty hospitality and simple, quality menu items, supper clubs became a staple in Midwestern states like Wisconsin, where people can still visit them today.
Supper clubs served as an inspiration for Craig Culver, Culver's founder, to run his business the way he did. Having visited them frequently during his childhood and watching his parents run one at one point, they held a special connection to the past and the traditions he grew up with. Culver's freshly fried fish dinner is a testament to the Midwest and the comfort food that encouraged families and community members to gather together to share a meal.