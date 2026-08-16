Does Culver's Fry Its Fish Fresh To Order? What You Need To Know Before Ordering

Fans of Culver's are no strangers to its North Atlantic Cod Dinner — one of the best chain restaurant fried fish dishes money can buy. Still, after sampling the competition and noticing that things don't always taste as though they came directly from the fryer to your plate, it can spark questions about how fresh that meal truly is. Well, Culver's loyalists, you can set those concerns aside because every cod dinner and fried fish sandwich is cooked only after it's been ordered.

The restaurant's website proudly states that its fish is cooked to order, and a Culver's employee on Reddit verified that claim. "Yes, it's hand-battered to order, it never sits in a warmer, and Culver's prides itself on food safety (at least my location does)," they said. The quality of freshly fried fish isn't lost on customers. Another person in the same Reddit thread said, "Been eating the cod sandwich for 20 years. It slaps. It's the best fast food fish sandwich on the market, full stop."

What's more, customers can request that it be prepared to their liking. Want extra crispy fried food at Culver's? Whether it's fish or cheese curds, just ask. If only McDonald's could say the same about the Filet-O-Fish.

If the Wisconsin-based restaurant were taking shortcuts and preparing cod dinners before they were ordered, it might be considered an affront to the Midwest as a whole. The level of commitment to quality food and superior service Culver's displays exemplifies the region's hospitality and charm. Relishing freshly fried fish is a Midwest tradition that goes back years, and Culver's strives to live up to that historic custom.