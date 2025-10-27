The Simple Way To Get Extra Crispy Fried Food At Culver's

Culver's may actually be my favorite fast food chain of all time. It has a remarkably well-rounded menu of smashed and griddled Butterburgers — which refers to the fact that the bun is buttered and sets Culver's burgers apart from other fast food joints — chicken sandwiches, and unique items like a killer fast food fish sandwich, fried shrimp, a pot roast sandwich, and lots more. Not to mention its silky and rich frozen custard — man, I want to go out and house a burger and cheese curds right now just thinking about it. But one thing many people don't know about Culver's is that they'll happily customize your order if you like things cooked a certain way. So, if you prefer your fried food extra-crispy, just request it that way at the register.

A Reddit thread confirms that this is no problem, with one user clarifying, "You can get any of the fryer items made extra crispy" while another added, "A lot of my regulars come to get extra crispy stuff, fries, [onion rings], even the curds." This means you don't have to run the risk of your crinkle-cut fries being potentially soggy and limp, which is oftentimes their fall from grace. With the simple request of asking for them to be cooked well-done, or extra-crispy, or even by asking if they can be left in the fryer a little bit longer, you can get any fried item cooked to the texture you prefer.