The Simple Way To Get Extra Crispy Fried Food At Culver's
Culver's may actually be my favorite fast food chain of all time. It has a remarkably well-rounded menu of smashed and griddled Butterburgers — which refers to the fact that the bun is buttered and sets Culver's burgers apart from other fast food joints — chicken sandwiches, and unique items like a killer fast food fish sandwich, fried shrimp, a pot roast sandwich, and lots more. Not to mention its silky and rich frozen custard — man, I want to go out and house a burger and cheese curds right now just thinking about it. But one thing many people don't know about Culver's is that they'll happily customize your order if you like things cooked a certain way. So, if you prefer your fried food extra-crispy, just request it that way at the register.
A Reddit thread confirms that this is no problem, with one user clarifying, "You can get any of the fryer items made extra crispy" while another added, "A lot of my regulars come to get extra crispy stuff, fries, [onion rings], even the curds." This means you don't have to run the risk of your crinkle-cut fries being potentially soggy and limp, which is oftentimes their fall from grace. With the simple request of asking for them to be cooked well-done, or extra-crispy, or even by asking if they can be left in the fryer a little bit longer, you can get any fried item cooked to the texture you prefer.
Most Culver's food is customizable if you ask nicely
If you want to take things even further, you can. My local Culver's was more than happy to assemble me a cheater-style poutine using fries, breaded cheese curds, and a ladleful of brown gravy (though Reddit indicates that beef gravy may be discontinued in some locations now). Our local franchisee, who happened to be behind the register that day, told me that he's generally happy to customize anything, provided the restaurant carries the ingredients for it. I do want to add that aside from customizing toppings and the way you want things cooked, however, save the serious menu hacking for off-hours, just so the kitchen doesn't become hindered during a lunch or dinner rush.
And, of course, be polite and ensure you always ask the employees if what you want is even viable or reasonable, just so you're not making their day more difficult. That being said, asking for your fries or your chicken tenders to be cooked for another moment or two simply takes a verbal request, and your mouth will thank you for it a few minutes later. And, if you haven't tried them yet, do yourself a favor and get the fried shrimp (they surprisingly rock).