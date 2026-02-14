Why Almost Every Fast Food Chain Serves Up Fried Fish For Lent

Once all the Valentine's Day goodies at Dunkin' and other chain establishments have run their course, fried fish menu options seem to dominate the fast food marketing space. That's no coincidence, as another significant day for the Christian community is right around the corner: Ash Wednesday. This marks the commencement of Lent, a 40-day period dedicated to developing a deeper relationship with God before Easter Sunday. Catholics and some other Christian denominations focus on prayer and charity during this time as well as sacrifice in the form of fasting. Generally, this means opting for fish instead of other meats when enjoying a meal. But why would fast food chains cater to a religious holiday?

In short, it's all about greenbacks. With the number of people in the United States identifying as Catholic hovering around 20%, failing to offer a considerable portion of the population something they can eat during Lent amounts to a boatload of lost revenue. However, this seasonal shift also grants fast food restaurants a lucrative opportunity.

After all, it's not just Catholics who relish a fried fish menu option on occasion. Plenty of people from all walks of life like to try out the limited-time offers that fast food restaurants advertise. This temporary change offers customers a chance to be adventurous and take a break from their usual go-to order — and if it also happens to keep folks who observe Lent coming through the doors, it's a win-win.