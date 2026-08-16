The Best Coffee Blend Money Can Buy, According To Consumer Reports

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For those of us who don't have a go-to coffee we brew every morning, standing before the selection of popular coffee brands at the grocery store can leave us wondering, "What's the best one?" Consumer Reports, however, has landed on an answer after testing 27 coffee blends — and it's the one you may have questioned choosing because of its price.

At $24 per pound, Intelligentsia House Blend Coffee earned the top score of 89, with scores closer to 100 representing the highest ratings. Consumer Reports reached this decision based on its criteria for what makes a good cup of coffee. One consideration is the quality of the coffee beans, including the variety, where they're grown, and how they're processed. There should be a moderate to high aroma (depending on how light or dark the roast is), a taste that's smooth without unpleasant or distracting flavors, a balance of acidity and bitterness, and a slight to moderate body.

Intelligentsia's House Blend Coffee met these characteristics, with Consumer Reports describing it as "a light-bodied, bright-tasting coffee that's great for those who love it black. It has a little bitterness and big citrus flavor." The sourcing of the beans in the blend changes seasonally, but the comforting red apple, orange, and caramel profile stays consistent.