The Best Coffee Blend Money Can Buy, According To Consumer Reports
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For those of us who don't have a go-to coffee we brew every morning, standing before the selection of popular coffee brands at the grocery store can leave us wondering, "What's the best one?" Consumer Reports, however, has landed on an answer after testing 27 coffee blends — and it's the one you may have questioned choosing because of its price.
At $24 per pound, Intelligentsia House Blend Coffee earned the top score of 89, with scores closer to 100 representing the highest ratings. Consumer Reports reached this decision based on its criteria for what makes a good cup of coffee. One consideration is the quality of the coffee beans, including the variety, where they're grown, and how they're processed. There should be a moderate to high aroma (depending on how light or dark the roast is), a taste that's smooth without unpleasant or distracting flavors, a balance of acidity and bitterness, and a slight to moderate body.
Intelligentsia's House Blend Coffee met these characteristics, with Consumer Reports describing it as "a light-bodied, bright-tasting coffee that's great for those who love it black. It has a little bitterness and big citrus flavor." The sourcing of the beans in the blend changes seasonally, but the comforting red apple, orange, and caramel profile stays consistent.
Does a higher price mean better coffee?
For connoisseurs that are open to splurging on an expensive coffee maker, paying close to — or even more than — $15 for high-quality beans, like Intelligentsia's House Blend, may be worth every penny. However, price doesn't always reflect the most superior coffee, as many blends included in Consumer Reports' ranking were priced similarly to or higher than Intelligentsia and scored lower. Consumer Reports' second top pick — Counter Culture Big Trouble — scored an 87 and is priced at $25.33 per pound. That makes Intelligentsia's price point seem a bit more reasonable given that another top-scoring brand costs even more.
A great-tasting coffee blend at a low price can still make a winning brew, or close to it, though. Tim Horton's Original Blend was Consumer Reports' third top-scoring pick, with an 86, and is priced at just $10.67 per pound.
Ultimately, Consumer Reports' rankings show that spending more doesn't necessarily guarantee a better cup of coffee — but in Intelligentsia's case, its higher price comes with a top score, and for good reason. For coffee lovers willing to spend more on their morning brew, Intelligentsia House Blend stands out as a specialty coffee that really delivers on flavor and bean quality.