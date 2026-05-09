Everything You Need To Consider Before Splurging On An Expensive Coffee Maker

If you have ever fallen down the internet rabbit hole of scrolling past coffee machines — wondering what could justify the price range from $50 to $5,000 — join the club. Here's the thing about coffee makers: The price tag is one of their most misleading aspects. And more often than not, it matters less than you would think.

While a $50 supermarket model probably won't revolutionize your morning brew, Jennifer Coleman encourages you to start looking at drip brewers in the $150 to $200 range. For her, this is the sweet spot where machines start hitting the consistent water temperature the Specialty Coffee Association recommends for proper extraction. "Above $500 for a standard drip brewer, you are mostly paying for aesthetics, smart features, and brand name," she says.

When it comes to making the perfect espresso (and we are not talking about making the best instant espresso at home, that's a whole different ballgame), Luke Barham sees substantial improvement in the $400 to $700 range. Beyond the $1,500 mark, the machines come with higher-quality bells and whistles. But Barham admits this is also the point where diminishing returns creep in. Jay Arr corroborates, saying, "Above about $2,000, the curve bends hard. You're paying for convenience features (auto-dosing, dual boilers, flow-control paddles) and bragging rights, not espresso quality." So, before you fall hard for that gleaming steel finish, remember that the price tag doesn't give you the entire picture of what to expect for your morning cuppa.