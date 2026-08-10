Costco Just Stocked A Dreamy New Frozen Breakfast By A Beloved Bakery Brand
Costco already has a wealth of frozen breakfast foods worth buying, but that's not stopping the discount warehouse from adding what could become the next fan-favorite to its ever-growing inventory. The latest Costco find comes from the familiar brand King's Hawaiian. Its iconic sweet rolls can be transformed into a tasty breakfast pastry if you've got some time, but if you have a more convenient morning meal in mind, King's Hawaiian French Toast Aloha Bakes might be just what your breakfast table is missing.
Each box contains 10 French toast squares for 5 total servings for $12.99. They're battered in a mixture of nonfat Greek yogurt and cage-free eggs, then finished with a sprinkling of cinnamon sugar for the complete French toast experience. They also have something going for them nutritionally as they feature a respectable amount of protein at 8 grams per serving.
Given how they were just spotted at Costco, there isn't much word on social media about the quality, but plenty of people seem excited to give them a spin. Some folks have noted on social media that their local warehouse hasn't stocked them just yet, so there's a chance you may have to wait a bit longer to try them out in your neck of the woods. But if a quick, convenient breakfast sounds appealing, folks can keep an eye out to see when they arrive.
Two ways to serve Costco's Aloha Bakes
One interesting aspect of Costco's recently-dropped Aloha Bakes is that it offers two sets of directions for heating it up. The fastest option is the microwave. After 1 minute and 15 seconds in the microwave and an additional minute to let them cool, the squares are ready to enjoy with your morning coffee.
The other method takes a bit longer, but your patience is rewarded with an arguably better result. After microwaving them for 1 minute, transfer them over to the handy air fryer and heat them for 2½ minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Once they've cooled, they'll have a crispier outside and some of the cinnamon sugar mixture will have begun to caramelize on top.
Whichever way you choose to prepare them, do yourself a favor and give them the full French toast treatment for the best outcome. They already have a natural maple taste baked into the recipe, but you can make that flavor more pronounced by adding a drizzle of store-bought maple syrup to the squares. Add a dollop of whipped cream if you're leaning into a sweet breakfast, or introduce tart flavors with slices of fresh fruit. Costco's King's Hawaiian French Toast Aloha Bakes can be as simple or as complicated as you want, whether you're enjoying them for breakfast or eating them as a late-night snack.