Costco Just Stocked A Dreamy New Frozen Breakfast By A Beloved Bakery Brand

Costco already has a wealth of frozen breakfast foods worth buying, but that's not stopping the discount warehouse from adding what could become the next fan-favorite to its ever-growing inventory. The latest Costco find comes from the familiar brand King's Hawaiian. Its iconic sweet rolls can be transformed into a tasty breakfast pastry if you've got some time, but if you have a more convenient morning meal in mind, King's Hawaiian French Toast Aloha Bakes might be just what your breakfast table is missing.

Each box contains 10 French toast squares for 5 total servings for $12.99. They're battered in a mixture of nonfat Greek yogurt and cage-free eggs, then finished with a sprinkling of cinnamon sugar for the complete French toast experience. They also have something going for them nutritionally as they feature a respectable amount of protein at 8 grams per serving.

Given how they were just spotted at Costco, there isn't much word on social media about the quality, but plenty of people seem excited to give them a spin. Some folks have noted on social media that their local warehouse hasn't stocked them just yet, so there's a chance you may have to wait a bit longer to try them out in your neck of the woods. But if a quick, convenient breakfast sounds appealing, folks can keep an eye out to see when they arrive.