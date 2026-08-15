Trader Joe's Shoppers Won't Stop Gushing Over This Frozen Sourdough Find

Trader Joe's frozen aisle is a treasure trove of meal-making hidden gems from around the globe, like the Baladi Egyptian Sourdough Pocket Bread. These flavorful flatbreads have been a versatile staple in North Africa for thousands of years, but they can be hard to find stateside. TJ's version comes in a frozen pack of five for $2.49 (roughly $0.50 per flatbread), and shoppers are taking note of their pillowy texture and pleasantly tangy flavor. In a Reddit thread on the r/traderjoes subreddit, one person wrote, "I'm officially hooked! Think crumpet meets the softest, fluffiest pita you've ever had" (by the way, crumpets are one of the underrated Trader Joe's snacks you need to try).

In addition to the excellent taste, shoppers praise the sourdough pocket's impressive structural stability. One Reddit user gushed, "So fluffy and yet can hold a lot of filling without falling apart!" Plus, TJ's baladi pockets seem to be the real deal. They are made in Egypt, and one user said, "My husband is Egyptian and when TJ started carrying this it made him so immensely happy. We always have a few bags in the freezer. It tastes exactly like it does in Egypt."