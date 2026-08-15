Trader Joe's Shoppers Won't Stop Gushing Over This Frozen Sourdough Find
Trader Joe's frozen aisle is a treasure trove of meal-making hidden gems from around the globe, like the Baladi Egyptian Sourdough Pocket Bread. These flavorful flatbreads have been a versatile staple in North Africa for thousands of years, but they can be hard to find stateside. TJ's version comes in a frozen pack of five for $2.49 (roughly $0.50 per flatbread), and shoppers are taking note of their pillowy texture and pleasantly tangy flavor. In a Reddit thread on the r/traderjoes subreddit, one person wrote, "I'm officially hooked! Think crumpet meets the softest, fluffiest pita you've ever had" (by the way, crumpets are one of the underrated Trader Joe's snacks you need to try).
In addition to the excellent taste, shoppers praise the sourdough pocket's impressive structural stability. One Reddit user gushed, "So fluffy and yet can hold a lot of filling without falling apart!" Plus, TJ's baladi pockets seem to be the real deal. They are made in Egypt, and one user said, "My husband is Egyptian and when TJ started carrying this it made him so immensely happy. We always have a few bags in the freezer. It tastes exactly like it does in Egypt."
How to prepare and enjoy Trader Joe's baladi pockets
The most difficult part of making a meal with Trader Joe's Baladi Egyptian Sourdough Pocket Bread might be getting your hands on a package – many Reddit users noted that their local TJ's locations were regularly sold out of the frozen flatbread, and some had even limited purchases to two per customer to avoid shortages. In a thread discussing the scarcity of the sourdough pockets, one person said, "As an Egyptian, who just came back from Egypt with 100 loaves of baladi bread, the TJ [bread] is identical, delicious and I will buy three packs at a time. So no surprise [it's] gone."
If you are lucky enough to snag them, TJ's baladi can be quickly heated in the oven, air fryer, skillet, or even microwave, but many reviewers swear by the oven or toaster oven method for a fresh-baked flavor. One Reddit reviewer attested, "I throw these in the oven completely frozen and they come out like a dream."
As for serving, the pockets are ideal for stuffing with practically any filling your heart desires: Mediterranean-inspired chicken salad, air-fried TJ's falafel and tzatziki sauce, kofta kebabs, or whatever bits and bobs you find in the back of your fridge. They're also fabulous as a base for gyros, a vehicle for hummus or other popular Trader Joe's dips, or alongside scrambled eggs.