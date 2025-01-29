Can You Put Trader Joe's Frozen Falafel In The Air Fryer?

The exact origins of the falafel many of us know and love are murky at best, with multiple nations claiming it as their own. However, this delicious food has been around at least since the late 1800s, providing a hearty meal to vegans, vegetarians, and foodies in general. They've become a staple in many households, and Trader Joe's frozen falafels have ensured they won't go anywhere anytime soon.

Most people opt to bake or fry falafel. However, a more recent kitchen staple – the air fryer — isn't going anywhere anytime soon either, and it's a great way to heat your Trader Joe's frozen falafels to perfection. When you air fry them, you get the crispiness of frying and the convenience of the oven with a short cooking time and minimal mess. The air fryer also definitely beats the microwave, as it delivers quality crispiness in just a few minutes longer than it would take to zap them.

Air frying falafel isn't overly complex, but there are steps that should be followed. If you'd like your falafels to have a nice crispiness to them, spray or brush them with a small amount of olive oil. Set your air fryer to about 375 degrees Fahrenheit, and after preheating, place your still-frozen falafels in the basket in a single layer, and avoid overcrowding. Cook the falafels for about eight minutes or so, and let them go a bit longer if you want them more brown. Make sure to shake the basket or flip them halfway through for more even cooking. That's it. You're a falafel master.