12 Walmart Frozen Breakfast Foods You Need To Grab On Your Next Shopping Trip
Breakfast can be a mixed bag of a meal. If you have the time to spare, you might sit down to a hearty plate of eggs and bacon or homemade pancakes, or if you set aside some time on the weekend to meal prep for breakfast, you could have a batch of egg sandwiches ready. Those of us who aren't so organized, though, often settle for starting the morning with coffee or tea and a granola bar to-go. A more enjoyable, but equally speedy, alternative is to stock your freezer with Walmart breakfast finds. Many of them are ready in minutes, and all will allow you to begin your day with something that will fill you up and tastes pretty great, too.
Walmart, the nation's largest grocer, carries the same name brands you'll find anywhere else, but some of the best buys are its private label offerings. Many Walmart's Great Value products have famous brands behind them, and even if this isn't the case, the dupes make reasonably priced substitutes for their more expensive counterparts. Bettergoods produces higher-end items, with some being the kind of thing you won't see anywhere else. Unfortunately, the Bettergoods Hot Honey Chicken and Waffle Breakfast Sandwich seems to be out of stock everywhere. (We advised you not to leave this Bettergoods item on the shelf, and apparently you listened). The product line does, however, offer several other frozen breakfast options that seem like they could be equally popular.
Big, meaty burritos
A breakfast burrito is a classic grab-and-go meal, since the tortilla wrapper keeps everything neatly contained. Great Value offers a choice of two hefty meaty burritos: Egg, Sausage, Cheese, and Potato and Meat Lovers. The latter, true to its name, provides a double dose of breakfast meats with both sausage and bacon in addition to scrambled eggs and cheese. According to the label, it also contains potatoes, but they don't get star billing.
Purchase a package of eight 4-ounce Great Value Frozen Breakfast Burritos at Walmart for $8.84.
Bite-sized French toast chunks
Homemade French toast is a budget-friendly breakfast, but one that's too messy to eat standing up or sitting in a car. A more portable — and also pretty cheap — alternative is Great Value Cinnamon French Toast Bites because their cubical shape makes them perfect for one-handed nibbling. If you can manage to juggle an extra cup, these French toast chunks are also great for dunking in syrup, honey, or jam.
Purchase a 16-ounce box of Great Value Cinnamon French Toast Bites at Walmart for $2.96.
Bread-free breakfast sandwiches
Most breakfast sandwiches involve either some type of bread (bagels, croissants, English muffins, etc.) or something batter-based like pancakes or waffles. Bettergoods Salsa Verde Hash Brown Breakfast Sandwiches, however, make for a tasty gluten-free option. They consist of chorizo patties sandwiched between hash browns that have been compressed into waffle-like shapes. The hash browns themselves are not just plain potatoes but are Southwest-style patties made with eggs, cheese, and salsa verde flavoring.
Purchase a two-pack of 4.8-ounce Bettergoods Gluten-Free Salsa Verde Hash Brown Breakfast Sandwiches at Walmart for $5.84.
Breakfast on a stick
Food is 50% more fun when you eat it on a stick, something state fairs have known for years. Joining the illustrious ranks of carnival classics like frozen cheesecake and caramel apples is Great Value's sweet and savory breakfast combo called Pancake and Sausage on a Stick. This item, which is available in a choice of plain or blueberry, is basically a riff on a corn dog. At its core, it consists of pork and chicken breakfast sausages. These are then dipped in pancake batter and impaled for your eating pleasure.
Purchase a box of 12 2.5-ounce Great Value Pancakes and Sausage on a Stick at Walmart for $7.46.
Budget-friendly croissant-wiches
Breakfast sandwiches on croissants are a popular fast food item, but you can save a few bucks and a detour through the drive-thru if you buy a box of the frozen kind and nuke them at home. You might pay more than $6.00 for a single sandwich at a chain like Dunkin', which is over four times what you'll pay for each Great Value Croissant Sandwich. These come in two popular flavor combos, Bacon, Egg, and Cheese and Sausage, Egg, and Cheese, and take just two to four minutes in the microwave to cook.
Purchase a box of four Great Value Croissant Sandwiches at Walmart for $5.78.
French toast fingers with a protein boost
Some of the best Bettergoods products at Walmart could be classified as gourmet goods, but the label also has some health-focused items. Among the latter are Bettergoods High Protein Cinnamon French Toast Sticks, which provide 12 grams of the name-dropped nutrient per four-stick serving. They're quick, they're portable, and they contain no artificial colors or high fructose corn syrup. What's more, they're safe for people with peanut and tree nut allergies since they were produced in an entirely nut-free environment.
Purchase a 16-ounce, four-serving box of Bettergoods High Protein Cinnamon French Toast Sticks at Walmart for $4.83.
Health-focused breakfast bowls
Another super-nutritious Bettergoods product is a protein-packed breakfast bowl, or rather, a pair of them. The Chicken Apple Sausage and Quinoa High Protein Breakfast Bowl contains the two named ingredients in combination with spinach, egg whites, and sweet potatoes, and each bowl provides 15 grams of protein. The Golden Beets and Honey High Protein Breakfast Bowl, a vegetarian option, includes barley, farro, wheat berries, yogurt, green lentils, egg whites, and pumpkin seeds. It offers 16 grams of protein along with 9 grams of fiber.
Purchase a 7-ounce Bettergoods High Protein Breakfast Bowl at Walmart for $3.87.
Heat-and-eat sausage
If you have just enough time to toast an English muffin in the morning, you can simultaneously microwave a few Great Value Fully Cooked Frozen Pork Sausage Patties. Throw them on the muffin, slap on a slice of cheese, and voilà — a tasty breakfast sandwich minus any onerous prep work. These patties even come in a choice of three flavors: original (35.6 ounces for $10.82), spicy (24.92 ounces for $8.77), and maple-flavored (24.92 ounces for $8.36).
Purchase a bag of Great Value Fully Cooked Frozen Pork Sausage Patties at Walmart, starting at $8.36.
Quick, convenient waffles
Great Value frozen waffles, available in Homestyle or Buttermilk, offer a convenient breakfast shortcut. For starters, you can stick one in the toaster, wait until it pops up, and be all set for a super-quick breakfast on the go. These same frozen waffles, however, can taste so much better if you pile them on a plate and top them with anything from syrup to ice cream. Too sugary for a morning meal? They also make a great base for a breakfast sandwich or pizza.
Purchase a 12.3-ounce, 10-count box of Great Value Frozen Waffles at Walmart for $2.26.
Super-speedy pancakes
Great Value Buttermilk Pancakes are the flatter, floppier counterpart to the aforementioned waffles. They, too, can go straight from freezer to toaster but are also suitable for cooking in the microwave or toaster oven. Whichever method you choose, they'll be ready in a matter of minutes. These pancakes have a slightly sweet flavor that allows them to stand on their own without syrup, which means that they make a viable breakfast option even on days when you don't have time to sit down.
Purchase a 33-ounce bag with eight individually wrapped portions of three Great Value Buttermilk Pancakes at Walmart for $3.74.
Sweet and savory cheese danish with a dip
The Bettergoods Hand-Braided Four Cheese Stuffed Pastry with Raspberry Sauce is not your typical cheese danish, since the filling combines cream cheese with asiago, parmesan, and Grand Cru (the last-named being Wisconsin's answer to gruyere), and there's also a noticeable garlic flavor. The accompanying cup of raspberry dip, however, provides some contrasting sweetness. One caveat regarding this item: It's not a quick bite. For best results, thawing it overnight is advised, followed by half an hour in the oven.
Purchase a 17-ounce Bettergoods Hand-Braided Four Cheese Stuffed Pastry with Raspberry Sauce at Walmart for $2.86.
Waffles with a creamy filling
For an elevated breakfast without the wait time, check out Bettergoods Rich and Indulgent Filled Waffles, stuffed with creamy custard or a mixed berry filling combining blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries. Not only does the sweet interior eliminate the need for any type of topping, but these quick-cooking frozen waffles are as convenient as they are indulgent. If you bake them in the oven for a crisper crust, it takes just six minutes, but they can also be microwaved in only 40 seconds.
Purchase an 11.29-ounce, four-count box of Bettergoods Rich and Indulgent Filled Waffles at Walmart for $5.72.