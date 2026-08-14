12 Walmart Frozen Breakfast Foods You Need To Grab On Your Next Shopping Trip

Breakfast can be a mixed bag of a meal. If you have the time to spare, you might sit down to a hearty plate of eggs and bacon or homemade pancakes, or if you set aside some time on the weekend to meal prep for breakfast, you could have a batch of egg sandwiches ready. Those of us who aren't so organized, though, often settle for starting the morning with coffee or tea and a granola bar to-go. A more enjoyable, but equally speedy, alternative is to stock your freezer with Walmart breakfast finds. Many of them are ready in minutes, and all will allow you to begin your day with something that will fill you up and tastes pretty great, too.

Walmart, the nation's largest grocer, carries the same name brands you'll find anywhere else, but some of the best buys are its private label offerings. Many Walmart's Great Value products have famous brands behind them, and even if this isn't the case, the dupes make reasonably priced substitutes for their more expensive counterparts. Bettergoods produces higher-end items, with some being the kind of thing you won't see anywhere else. Unfortunately, the Bettergoods Hot Honey Chicken and Waffle Breakfast Sandwich seems to be out of stock everywhere. (We advised you not to leave this Bettergoods item on the shelf, and apparently you listened). The product line does, however, offer several other frozen breakfast options that seem like they could be equally popular.