The Walmart Bettergoods Breakfast Sandwich You Shouldn't Leave On The Shelf, According To Reviews
If you're looking for a quick and hot start to your day, one of the easiest things you can do is to pop a breakfast sandwich into your microwave. Fortunately, these days, we've got a seemingly endless amount of choices. One breakfast sandwich from Walmart's house brand, Bettergoods, has a good reputation for those who want to fuel up for the day ahead — the Hot Honey Chicken and Waffle Breakfast Sandwich. One Walmart reviewer said, "It tastes like something you'd get from a trendy brunch spot — not your average freezer aisle find."
Other customers who enjoyed the waffle sandwiches added similar sentiments, saying, "It tastes so good I would expect to find it at a restaurant." Reviewers do note that they're a bit small, and the heating instructions can be a little confusing. Within the reviews, there was mixed commentary on the sandwich's heat levels (some thought it was too hot, while others, not enough). Otherwise, these Hot Honey Chicken and Waffle Breakfast Sandwiches seem to be an overall crowd hit with Walmart customers.
If you're not into sweet flavors, here's a Walmart alternative
Not everyone is into the combination of heat and sweet (especially first thing in the morning), which is why we've also done some legwork and tried a bunch of frozen breakfast sandwiches for you. Yes, there were some duds, but there was one Walmart brand breakfast sandwich that stood out –the Great Value Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant.
Great Value is Walmart's other house brand, known for being more affordable (Bettergoods is positioned as the premium version). Surprisingly, our taste tester preferred this over the name-brand Jimmy Dean's, though they did enjoy that one quite a bit, too. So if you're already shopping for breakfast sandwiches at Walmart and would rather go for something fully savory, our writer wholeheartedly endorses the Great Value Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant. But if you want something that hits sweet, salty, and spicy notes, then try the Bettergoods Hot Honey Chicken and Waffle Breakfast Sandwich, which has more of a trendy feeling to it. Either one will get you fueled up and ready for the day.