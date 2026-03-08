The Walmart Bettergoods Breakfast Sandwich You Shouldn't Leave On The Shelf, According To Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking for a quick and hot start to your day, one of the easiest things you can do is to pop a breakfast sandwich into your microwave. Fortunately, these days, we've got a seemingly endless amount of choices. One breakfast sandwich from Walmart's house brand, Bettergoods, has a good reputation for those who want to fuel up for the day ahead — the Hot Honey Chicken and Waffle Breakfast Sandwich. One Walmart reviewer said, "It tastes like something you'd get from a trendy brunch spot — not your average freezer aisle find."

Other customers who enjoyed the waffle sandwiches added similar sentiments, saying, "It tastes so good I would expect to find it at a restaurant." Reviewers do note that they're a bit small, and the heating instructions can be a little confusing. Within the reviews, there was mixed commentary on the sandwich's heat levels (some thought it was too hot, while others, not enough). Otherwise, these Hot Honey Chicken and Waffle Breakfast Sandwiches seem to be an overall crowd hit with Walmart customers.