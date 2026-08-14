Squeeze More Life Out Of Your Costco Croissants By Storing Them Like This
Seeing as croissants at Costco are cheaper than any other store, they're hard to pass up when meandering through the bakery section. You walk away with a pack of 12 flaky croissants for an affordable price, but as we all know, they can go stale fast. Sure, one or two disappear the moment you open the box — that's a given. But if you're not completely certain that the other 10 will end up in your belly within the next two or three days, don't close the container just yet. Consider how many you think you'll actually go through in that time frame, and freeze the rest.
Costco croissants freeze surprisingly well when they're packed correctly. Before anything else, make sure they're cool to prevent them from getting soggy when thawed. Some people recommend the additional step of freezing them uncovered for about 20 minutes so they hold their shape better during storage and have less chance of getting freezer burn.
Once they're cooled to room temperature and flash frozen, it's best to tightly wrap each one individually in plastic wrap. Then give them an additional layer of protection by placing the wrapped croissants in an airtight container or a freezer-safe storage bag. Before you toss them in the icebox, slap a label on the container with the date you're putting them in. Later on, it's easy to forget when you froze them, and you'll want to be sure to use them up within three months for best results.
Give frozen Costco croissants a bakery-fresh revival
Whether you want one slathered in butter or you plan on giving leftover croissants new life as egg-filled breakfast bakes, they need to be thawed correctly so they taste as good as the day you bought them. Thankfully, they don't take long to come back to life. Just set however many you want in the fridge overnight, and they'll be ready to reheat in the morning.
You can scarf them right from the fridge if you'd like, but for that bakery-fresh allure, you'll want to pop them in the oven. Just seven to 10 minutes at 300 degrees Fahrenheit will warm them enough and revive the crispy outer layer. Alternatively, three to five minutes in the air fryer will also work. That gives you plenty of time to brew a cup of joe before you dive in (though be aware — dunking those buttery delights in coffee is a croissant etiquette rule you didn't realize you were breaking).
Some claim the texture will be slightly different than when the croissants are consumed fresh, which would be on par with most other foods that spend some time in the freezer — but not everyone agrees. In a discussion about freezing Costco croissants on the subreddit r/costco, a few people actually thought they tasted better after a stay in the icebox. Even if the texture does lose some of its previous appeal, the flavor will still be on point. And at the end of the day, a slightly different texture when the croissants are reheated from frozen is better than having them go stale on your counter.