Squeeze More Life Out Of Your Costco Croissants By Storing Them Like This

Seeing as croissants at Costco are cheaper than any other store, they're hard to pass up when meandering through the bakery section. You walk away with a pack of 12 flaky croissants for an affordable price, but as we all know, they can go stale fast. Sure, one or two disappear the moment you open the box — that's a given. But if you're not completely certain that the other 10 will end up in your belly within the next two or three days, don't close the container just yet. Consider how many you think you'll actually go through in that time frame, and freeze the rest.

Costco croissants freeze surprisingly well when they're packed correctly. Before anything else, make sure they're cool to prevent them from getting soggy when thawed. Some people recommend the additional step of freezing them uncovered for about 20 minutes so they hold their shape better during storage and have less chance of getting freezer burn.

Once they're cooled to room temperature and flash frozen, it's best to tightly wrap each one individually in plastic wrap. Then give them an additional layer of protection by placing the wrapped croissants in an airtight container or a freezer-safe storage bag. Before you toss them in the icebox, slap a label on the container with the date you're putting them in. Later on, it's easy to forget when you froze them, and you'll want to be sure to use them up within three months for best results.