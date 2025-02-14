The Croissant Etiquette Rule You Didn't Realize You Were Breaking

So, if you've got a trip to France planned (or just want to get it right), there are a few things to remember when eating croissants. When eating a plain croissant, you should only use your hands. Because this pastry has so many layers, it's easy to pull it apart and eat it piece by piece. And this is exactly how you should eat it, not by biting directly into the croissant. This eating method, and a big enough plate, will also help you leave less crumbs on the table, floor, and your own lap.

If you like your croissant with condiments, then by all means use a knife. You may be used to cutting the pastry in half and spreading your topping on, but if you want to follow etiquette, add some of the condiment to each torn piece before eating it. For any sticky or runny condiments, place some on your plate and dip each piece of croissant into it. (You might also need to use a fork here.) Of course, feel free to ignore all of this advice, especially if you are using croissants to make stuffed dishes like this egg-filled, breakfast bake or the aptly named hot dog croissant.