The Croissant Etiquette Rule You Didn't Realize You Were Breaking
Croissants are one of many French pastries which are absolutely worth the hype for a myriad of reasons. They boast both a flaky, light texture, and a rich, buttery flavor. Croissants are equally delicious on their own or with fillings. These days, there's a flavor variation for everyone, whether you prefer one of the amazing almond croissants from Costco, or a croissant filled with pistachio cream. Whichever croissant you're eating, there's an etiquette rule which you may be breaking: Dipping your flaky pastry into coffee.
Unlike Italian snacks such as biscotti, croissants are not supposed to be dipped in coffee. They are supposed to be enjoyed alongside coffee, which might be where the confusion stems from. Dipping your croissant in coffee will cause it to become soggy and fall apart. Pieces might even land in your coffee and you'll inevitably spill drops of coffee on your table. The bottom line is, you'll ruin the texture of the croissant — the very thing that makes this pastry so special.
How to eat a croissant the right way
So, if you've got a trip to France planned (or just want to get it right), there are a few things to remember when eating croissants. When eating a plain croissant, you should only use your hands. Because this pastry has so many layers, it's easy to pull it apart and eat it piece by piece. And this is exactly how you should eat it, not by biting directly into the croissant. This eating method, and a big enough plate, will also help you leave less crumbs on the table, floor, and your own lap.
If you like your croissant with condiments, then by all means use a knife. You may be used to cutting the pastry in half and spreading your topping on, but if you want to follow etiquette, add some of the condiment to each torn piece before eating it. For any sticky or runny condiments, place some on your plate and dip each piece of croissant into it. (You might also need to use a fork here.) Of course, feel free to ignore all of this advice, especially if you are using croissants to make stuffed dishes like this egg-filled, breakfast bake or the aptly named hot dog croissant.