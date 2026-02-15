The Bakery Fresh Breakfast Item That's Cheaper At Costco Than Any Other Store

Shopping at Costco isn't all sunshine and roses. Between mobs of people in the store and packed parking lots, there are plenty of things customers hate about shopping at Costco. But like moths to a flame, the deals continue to draw them in. While the big-box warehouse does have some expensive items that folks tend to avoid, it's typically well-stocked with food that is a screaming deal compared to its competitors. Breakfast items are no exception, with the bakery section's croissants in particular boasting a price tag that is roughly half the cost of other stores.

At almost $8 for a pack of 12, each buttery, flaky croissant only costs about $0.67. Contrasting the price per ounce of the cheapest option at three of the country's largest grocery chains, Kroger, Target, and Walmart, Costco's bakery fresh croissants are 49.3% cheaper, according to CashNetUSA. At such a steep discount, it's no wonder they often fly off the shelves nearly as fast as Cosco's rotisserie chickens.

Other breakfast items, like Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake Mix and Eggo Waffles, are likewise cheaper at the discount retailer. Yet, no other breakfast item flaunts a price disparity like Costco's croissants when compared to other supermarkets. Still, feeling suspicious about cheap merchandise isn't unreasonable.