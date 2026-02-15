The Bakery Fresh Breakfast Item That's Cheaper At Costco Than Any Other Store
Shopping at Costco isn't all sunshine and roses. Between mobs of people in the store and packed parking lots, there are plenty of things customers hate about shopping at Costco. But like moths to a flame, the deals continue to draw them in. While the big-box warehouse does have some expensive items that folks tend to avoid, it's typically well-stocked with food that is a screaming deal compared to its competitors. Breakfast items are no exception, with the bakery section's croissants in particular boasting a price tag that is roughly half the cost of other stores.
At almost $8 for a pack of 12, each buttery, flaky croissant only costs about $0.67. Contrasting the price per ounce of the cheapest option at three of the country's largest grocery chains, Kroger, Target, and Walmart, Costco's bakery fresh croissants are 49.3% cheaper, according to CashNetUSA. At such a steep discount, it's no wonder they often fly off the shelves nearly as fast as Cosco's rotisserie chickens.
Other breakfast items, like Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake Mix and Eggo Waffles, are likewise cheaper at the discount retailer. Yet, no other breakfast item flaunts a price disparity like Costco's croissants when compared to other supermarkets. Still, feeling suspicious about cheap merchandise isn't unreasonable.
Costco's croissants are cheap, but are they good?
A low price is always going to attract attention, but haven't we all been fooled by cheap food at some time or another? Sometimes, you get what you pay for, putting the value of Costco's discounted croissants into question. Yet, as it turns out, the pastries tend to get rave reviews from professional chefs and regular Joes alike.
On the subreddit r/Costco, a Redditor posted a thread asking if the quality of the breakfast item had declined in recent years. Now, they weren't insinuating that the croissants were bad. The poster was merely questioning whether they weren't quite as good as before, or if it was simply their imagination. Some agreed that Costco's bakery item had taken somewhat of a downturn, with one person saying, "They have been flakier at some point in the past."
Still, some Costco customers rushed to defend the beloved pastry. "Having tried several croissants from my local bakery to grocery stores, the value and quality of the Costco croissants are hard to beat," one person wrote. Other folks didn't even give the question itself merit, indicating the low price alone made them too good to pass up. "They've always been the best place to buy in my town — nobody else's price comes close," another person commented. All in all, most comments proclaimed that Costco's cheap croissants are a must-buy if you find yourself in the store's bakery section looking for something tasty for breakfast.