Guy Fieri Stays Away From Canned Beans — Here's Why
If you have a hard time choosing between dried beans and canned beans, the Mayor of Flavortown has a public service announcement that might shed some light on the topic. According to a TikTok video, Guy Fieri believes the right time to go for dried beans over canned is always. The "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host explained in the video that canned beans just aren't quite the same. "We're looking for texture. Texture is what we're all about. When a bean sits in a liquid for so long — think about anything that sits in a liquid that long — it just becomes poached and soggy." Fieri goes on to elaborate that while canned beans can be creamy and delicious, there's just nothing like the texture of prepared dried beans.
If you've ever cooked dried beans before, you know they need to be soaked in advance, usually for several hours or overnight. After soaking and rinsing the beans, they're ready to be cooked. Canned beans, on the other hand, are pre-cooked and stored inside the can. They're kept in a mixture of salt and water which then becomes aquafaba after the beans have soaked in it for a while. This simple mix is great for preserving the beans, thoroughly soaks them, and creates a soft, mushy texture that can't be undone. But before you start rummaging through your pantry to toss your canned beans in the bin, know that there's room in the kitchen for both dried and canned beans.
When is one bean better than the other?
If anyone knows flavor, it's Guy Fieri. However, if anyone knows the trials and tribulations of attempting to cook a well-balanced meal with a packed schedule, a tight budget, and dwindling willpower — that includes just about everyone. Whether you should choose one type of bean over the other is often situational. If you want more control over texture and salt content, dried beans are the way to go. However, if you want to spend less time preparing a meal, canned beans are handy. Dried beans also tend to be a less expensive option that's often available in bulk, while canned beans have a longer shelf life.
If you're short on time or don't tend to plan your meals in advance, canned beans are a solid way to get protein and fiber with minimal prep time. While it might be easier to find a wider variety of dried beans than canned (and less hassle to trace the beans back to where they originated), keeping different types of canned beans in your pantry for quick meals is a good idea. For those who are vegan or vegetarian, beans in general are a great meat alternative to grab for affordable meals. Ultimately, it's not a bad idea to stock your shelves with a healthy blend of both versions.