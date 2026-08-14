Guy Fieri Stays Away From Canned Beans — Here's Why

If you have a hard time choosing between dried beans and canned beans, the Mayor of Flavortown has a public service announcement that might shed some light on the topic. According to a TikTok video, Guy Fieri believes the right time to go for dried beans over canned is always. The "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host explained in the video that canned beans just aren't quite the same. "We're looking for texture. Texture is what we're all about. When a bean sits in a liquid for so long — think about anything that sits in a liquid that long — it just becomes poached and soggy." Fieri goes on to elaborate that while canned beans can be creamy and delicious, there's just nothing like the texture of prepared dried beans.

If you've ever cooked dried beans before, you know they need to be soaked in advance, usually for several hours or overnight. After soaking and rinsing the beans, they're ready to be cooked. Canned beans, on the other hand, are pre-cooked and stored inside the can. They're kept in a mixture of salt and water which then becomes aquafaba after the beans have soaked in it for a while. This simple mix is great for preserving the beans, thoroughly soaks them, and creates a soft, mushy texture that can't be undone. But before you start rummaging through your pantry to toss your canned beans in the bin, know that there's room in the kitchen for both dried and canned beans.