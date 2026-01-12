The Meat Alternative To Grab For Affordable Protein-Packed Dollar Tree Meals

Dollar Tree meals have been a fad as of late and our current economy is certainly encouraging this frugal creativity. The price of beef and chicken seems to be forever on the rise, pushing many to seek new sources of protein in their dinners. While there are some meat options at dollar stores, they tend to be limited and are often highly processed. Not to mention, everything at the dollar store isn't a dollar anymore, so refrigerated meat products tend to be slightly more expensive. This leaves people still looking for a bargain meat-alternative. Luckily, there's one item that all dollar stores carry that boasts a perpetually low price tag — beans.

Black, pinto, and refried beans are all canned beans you should always have in your pantry and they're available in Dollar Generals, Dollar Trees, Family Dollars, and more. Most shops also have bags of dried beans ranging from great northern beans to red kidney beans. For the most part, both bags and cans of beans cost $1.25 or less. Compare that to beef which sells nationally for an average of $6.50 per pound. While beans won't taste the same as beef or chicken when used as a one-to-one substitute, the upside is that beans have plenty of protein in them while offering less fat per serving. Another pro is that they're versatile enough to work in anything from soups to burgers, as long as you know how to handle them.