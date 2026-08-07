This Costco Fan-Favorite Danish Was Spotted Back In The Bakery

There's not really a wrong way to relish Costco's returning Danishes. Judging from the praise they received when they first debuted and their scrumptious appearance, they'd make a terrific snack on their own day or night. Still, they will lose some of that fresh-baked appeal by the time you get them home. For the best experience, revive the pastries by heating them in the oven set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for a few minutes. Pick up some of Costco's K-Cups made by a familiar coffee brand and you've got a bakery-fresh breakfast that will put a spring in your step as you start your day.

Of course, given their substantial size and the fact you walk out of the store with eight Danishes total, you might not be able to gobble them up while they're in their prime. Don't let that put you off snagging the deal while you can (fan-favorite bakery items are discontinued often at Costco, and these have already disappeared once before). If you're concerned about shelf life, just wrap the Danishes well and pop them in the freezer. You can enjoy one anytime you like by letting it thaw in the refrigerator overnight before putting it in the oven to bring it back to life.