This Costco Fan-Favorite Danish Was Spotted Back In The Bakery
Costco's bakery section is ever-changing as the discount warehouse regularly debuts new goodies while other items quietly disappear. Much to the delight of customers, some of those fan-favorite confections which get cast aside do make a return, and that's happened once again with the store's Strawberry Cheese Danish. After making their inaugural appearance just in time for spring earlier this year, the pastries went on a brief hiatus, but Instagram user discovering_costco recently spotted them back in stores for the same price as before.
The flaky pastries are filled with strawberry jam and a cream cheese spread, and each pack comes with four sizable Danishes (interestingly, folks in Denmark call Danishes by their real name, wienerbrød). The pastries are part of a mix-and-match deal, so Costco shoppers can pick up two packs of four for $11.99. I think it's safe to say that many would agree with the person who commented on that Instagram video, saying, "The cheese strawberry danishes look amazing!" By giving the Danishes some special treatment when you get them home, you can make them even more enjoyable.
Give Costco's Danishes the treatment they deserve
There's not really a wrong way to relish Costco's returning Danishes. Judging from the praise they received when they first debuted and their scrumptious appearance, they'd make a terrific snack on their own day or night. Still, they will lose some of that fresh-baked appeal by the time you get them home. For the best experience, revive the pastries by heating them in the oven set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for a few minutes. Pick up some of Costco's K-Cups made by a familiar coffee brand and you've got a bakery-fresh breakfast that will put a spring in your step as you start your day.
Of course, given their substantial size and the fact you walk out of the store with eight Danishes total, you might not be able to gobble them up while they're in their prime. Don't let that put you off snagging the deal while you can (fan-favorite bakery items are discontinued often at Costco, and these have already disappeared once before). If you're concerned about shelf life, just wrap the Danishes well and pop them in the freezer. You can enjoy one anytime you like by letting it thaw in the refrigerator overnight before putting it in the oven to bring it back to life.