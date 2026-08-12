6 Genius Ways To Turn Ranch Into An Even Better Dipping Sauce
With its creamy, zesty character leveling up everything from perfectly cut wedge salads to chicken wings, some would argue that ranch dressing is already living up to its maximum potential. I disagree. Nothing against Hidden Valley's flagship product, but it has the capacity to be so much more flavorful. Not only that, but it also can be jazzed up in different ways that are tailored to pair beautifully with specific foods, like roasted veggies or a crispy smash burger.
Ranch heads looking to take their favorite sauce to the next level can absolutely get cheffy and whip up a homemade version with various add-ins to create something new and compelling. But the truth is that you don't need to put that much work into elevating ranch. The beauty of these suggestions below is that none of them require more than one additional ingredient.
Ranch isn't exactly a blank canvas in the same way as mayo, so it's important to complement its existing flavors without overpowering them. However, being shy with ingredients may also leave you with ranch that just tastes mildly off. The key is to mix the components together so there's harmony, rather than one element battling another. Finding that Goldilocks just-right ratio will require a bit of trial and error, but because you're only going to be working with two ingredients (for the most part), fixing the sauce if it doesn't seem balanced is as simple as adding more of one or the other.
Pesto ranch
There are some ingredients folks should never add to pasta salad, but pesto ranch certainly isn't one of them. Aside from upping the herbaceousness, pesto also provides ranch with some extra depth from the garlic and subtle nutty notes from the pine nuts. Amplifying the herby nature of ranch dressing with a pesto sauce transforms it into an ultra-flavorful dressing for pasta or potato salad, or a tasty dipping sauce for roasted veggies.
Worcestershire ranch
If you're looking for a simple way to add some pizzazz to burgers, roast beef sandwiches, or pork sausages, look no further than Worcestershire sauce blended with ranch. The explosion of tangy umami and mild sweetness works with ranch's zesty creaminess to create a model sauce that complements the savory nature of most meats. Bear in mind that it's easy to go overboard and mask the subtle herb flavors in ranch. Worcestershire sauce is a powerful ingredient, so you'll want to incorporate it slowly, tasting along the way, to achieve the right balance.
Honey mustard ranch
Combining ranch with honey mustard creates a sweet, savory sauce that will give you a new appreciation for some of your favorite foods. Salads become more appealing with the extra zest and tangy notes, but this mashup really shines as a dipping sauce for fried food like chicken tenders, onion rings, and french fries. Some brands of honey mustard highlight the sweetness while other lean into the mustard flavor, so again, you'll have to experiment a bit to find a ratio that works best.
BBQ ranch
There are a few different ways to give ranch dressing smoky notes, but none are quite as easy and satisfying as using a quality BBQ sauce. Similar to a Worcestershire ranch, this union is a terrific way to give meaty fare like burgers and brisket sandwiches a zesty facelift, either as a dipping sauce or slathered right onto the meal. Some BBQ sauces lean sweet, which works if that's what you're going for. But if you're trying to incorporate more smokiness, you can't go wrong with most mesquite or Texas-style varieties.
Hot ranch
One of the most classic ways to upgrade ranch is to give it some heat. The simplest way to achieve that goal is by mixing in some of your favorite hot sauce. Alternatively, you can get creative with a combination of spices, such as cayenne, paprika, and chili powder, or even mix in some chopped jalapeños. Whether a sauce or spices are bringing the heat, you end up with a versatile, creamy hot sauce that elevates tacos, chicken wraps, and crispy chicken wings.
Bacon ranch
Adding bacon to ranch dressing might seem odd, but once you try it, you'll be convinced it's a winner. The salty combination of flavors that crispy bacon bits lend to ranch give it a wonderful depth that complements turkey sandwiches as well as chicken dishes of all sorts. Potato salad is another terrific candidate for this combination, as it imparts loads of flavor to typically bland spuds. You'll get the best "bacony" character from pork that's been cooked at home, but you can use bacon bits in a pinch to create this savory sauce.