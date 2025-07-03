The Little Trick To Get Extra Crispy Air Fryer Wings

Who hasn't wished they could get juicy, crispy, bar-style chicken wings at home? We're sure there are countless people who yearn to sink their teeth into a wing with that perfect snap, that not-quite-crunch that makes your mouth water. Unfortunately, we're also sure those people would rather not be burned with hot cooking oil, which makes deep frying at home a risky proposition. An air fryer, then, is a great, impossible-to-screw-up way to approximate that beautiful restaurant-quality crispiness while making less of a splash, so to speak. (We're talking about splashes of boiling oil, if you didn't get it.) But how do you get them extra crispy in the air fryer? We asked Marissa Stevens, the founder and recipe developer of Pinch and Swirl, and she gave us a few tips, chief among them positioning your wings just right in the fry basket.

According to Stevens, it's important to make sure the skin of your wings are facing the heat source. "Exposing more skin to direct heat helps fat render and encourages crisping," she says. This applies no matter which cooking appliance you're using, whether an air fryer or an oven. "You need to give the wings space and keep the skin side facing up for the best texture," she explains. Of course, you're going to have to flip your wings during the cooking process to make sure both sides are golden brown and delicious, but it's a matter of making sure that the skin is facing up first.