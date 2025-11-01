How To Cut Lettuce For The Perfect Wedge Salad

There's something about a wedge salad that's perfect on warm summer days or paired with a juicy steak. It has everything you'd want as a side: the cold crunch of the iceberg lettuce, the creamy tang from blue cheese dressing, a little bit of acidic tang from the chopped tomatoes, sharp bites of onion, and, of course, the chewy and savory bacon bits.

If you're grilling for guests and feeding a crowd, a wedge salad can be easily portioned out. Start by removing the outer leaves. Grab your knife (a serrated bread knife works well) and shave off the brown end of the core. Make sure not to remove too much; you need to leave enough so your wedges hold together on the plate. Cut the head in half, then cut each half in half again, so you end up with equal portions from each side. This is a good time to give the wedges an extra rinse and a pat dry. The last thing you want when you start your meal is a stray, gritty bite of dirt.

If you're looking for a little added crunch, put the sliced wedges in the fridge for 15 to 20 minutes so they'll be extra cold and crunchy. You can even prep them ahead of time. The wedges will hold well in the refrigerator for a few hours. That's easy enough. Now all you need to do is dress it up.