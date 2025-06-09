This Classic Salad Green Is Lacking In The Nutrient Department

The invention of iceberg lettuce changed the way Americans ate. Per a 2024 YouGov poll, this leafy green is the most popular choice for a salad base. It's layered on top of juicy burgers and sandwiches. You can even add this lettuce to guacamole. Unfortunately, it isn't offering us much in terms of nutrition. The iceberg variety contains a lower amount of nutrients, vitamins, and minerals than other lettuces, such as romaine, red leaf, butter crunch, spinach or kale. Even so, it's worth acknowledging the fair amount of vitamin K it contains. A single cup of iceberg lettuce (about 72 grams) contains 17 micrograms of vitamin K, contributing 22% Daily Value for a 2,000-calorie diet. It is also comprised of 96% water, therefore also offering hydration.

The high-water content within iceberg lettuce is one of the main reasons it's not as nutrient-dense as its leafy green siblings. Another reason iceberg lettuce lacks in nutrients is due to its pale green color as the darker the green, often times the higher it is in protein, fiber, iron, magnesium, calcium, and potassium as well as antioxidants and phytonutrients that may help combat cancer. For example, kale contains 90% water and has more than double the nutrients than an equivalent amount of iceberg lettuce. A 72-gram portion of kale boasts 63 milligrams of magnesium, 148 milligrams of calcium, and 324 milligrams of potassium. It also has 280 micrograms of vitamin K, which reaches well over the Recommended Daily Value at 234%.