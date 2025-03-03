Why You Should Add Lettuce To Guacamole

Guacamole is already a fan favorite — it's creamy, flavorful, and perfect for chips, tacos, or pretty much anything. But a new food hack that's gone viral on social media is giving it a fresh and interesting twist. Some people say they've been adding lettuce to their guac for a while, while the rest of us are just now catching up. Either way, I'm here for it.

At first, it sounded a little strange. I felt like adding lettuce to a mushy sauce would just make it limp, and I'd feel like I was eating wilted lettuce strips. However, not only does it make your batch go further, but it also makes your homemade guacamole even better than store-bought and is surprisingly pleasant.

All you have to do is finely chop some crisp lettuce and mix it into your guac. Use something crunchy like iceberg (which changed the way Americans ate) or you're going to end up with soggy lettuce. The lettuce doesn't overpower the avocado or your usual guacamole ingredients like lime, cilantro, or onion. Instead, it blends right in, adding a subtle crunch. It also stretches your guac, so you can make a bigger batch without blowing through your avocado stash. It's perfect for when you're hosting a party, or just trying to make that last avocado go the extra mile.