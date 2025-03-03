Why You Should Add Lettuce To Guacamole
Guacamole is already a fan favorite — it's creamy, flavorful, and perfect for chips, tacos, or pretty much anything. But a new food hack that's gone viral on social media is giving it a fresh and interesting twist. Some people say they've been adding lettuce to their guac for a while, while the rest of us are just now catching up. Either way, I'm here for it.
At first, it sounded a little strange. I felt like adding lettuce to a mushy sauce would just make it limp, and I'd feel like I was eating wilted lettuce strips. However, not only does it make your batch go further, but it also makes your homemade guacamole even better than store-bought and is surprisingly pleasant.
All you have to do is finely chop some crisp lettuce and mix it into your guac. Use something crunchy like iceberg (which changed the way Americans ate) or you're going to end up with soggy lettuce. The lettuce doesn't overpower the avocado or your usual guacamole ingredients like lime, cilantro, or onion. Instead, it blends right in, adding a subtle crunch. It also stretches your guac, so you can make a bigger batch without blowing through your avocado stash. It's perfect for when you're hosting a party, or just trying to make that last avocado go the extra mile.
More ways to get creative with your guacamole
If you're worried that adding lettuce will alter the texture too much or make the guac a bit too watery, there are plenty of other ways that you can add some variety to your guacamole and give it a different flavor profile. Finely shredded kale (use a food processor) is a good alternative to lettuce, or try tart green apple. Alternatively, consider adding a splash of yuzu juice. This citrusy addition brings a unique tangy flavor, and is also useful for keeping your guacamole vibrant and green for longer.
To spice things up, try mixing in a little of your favorite hot sauce. This simple addition can increase the heat and depth of your guacamole, making it irresistibly spicy. Another way to increase the heat and also add some acidity is to incorporate pickled jalapeños into your mix. The pickling process mellows the heat and adds a vinegar-infused zestiness, really improving the overall flavor profile of your guacamole.
Lastly, don't shy away from experimenting with different ingredients. Adding diced mango or pineapple can introduce a sweet contrast to the creamy avocado, creating a tropical twist that's sure to impress. Or try mixing in some tangy feta cheese or smoky, salty bacon. Whether you're hosting friends or using Rachel Ray's hack for fast guacamole to make a quick snack for yourself, these tricks are worth remembering.