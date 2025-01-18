12 Ingredients You Should Never Add To Your Pasta Salad

To start, few things are worse than mushy pasta, especially in a pasta salad. To avoid overcooking the pasta, taste the pasta as it cooks and when you bite to test and see a very small white dot in the center of the pasta, that means it's on the verge of being cooked through.

There's a fine line here, because you do not want the pasta to be too al dente. The starches in pasta become tougher when cooked and cooled, risking a pasta that is difficult to chew. To avoid this, set a timer and add a mere 60 seconds past al dente.

Then, use a sheet pan to cool the pasta and toss it in olive oil for both flavor and to get a nice glisten. This happens to be a hot tip many food stylists use, too. Contrary to popular belief, do not rinse the pasta in cool water. The starch that lingers around the cooked pasta helps the dressing cling to the pasta, marrying the flavors.

The glory of a pasta salad is that it doesn't have to be served piping hot. In fact, room temperature is often preferred. But food that is not served warm, such as pasta salad, needs even more seasoning – and that starts from the beginning. When cooking pasta, the water should be heavily salted, and the pasta should continue to be seasoned along the way.