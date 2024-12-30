Sheet Pan Salads Need To Be Your Winter Dinner Staple

Salads are a great standby meal in the warmer months when you can load a bowl up with all the crisp, cold veggies you want. But as the temperatures start to drop, we usually start craving meals that are a little more substantial and won't leave us feeling chilly.

Fall and winter meals usually bring to mind comfort foods like creamy mac and cheese and rich stews: foods that are the total opposite of the light and fresh summer salads. But why should healthy eating only be reserved for sunny days?

If you haven't seen them by now, there is a new trend online regarding baked salads. Baked salads utilize the huge variety of hearty vegetables that get harvested during the chilly fall and winter months. And best of all, baked salads come together on a sheet pan so you won't have too many dishes to worry about after dinner is served.