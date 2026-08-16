The Common Croissant Mistake The French Would Never Dare Make

When most people think of croissants, they think of France. The flaky pastry icon is one of the French foods that aren't actually French in origin, but France is where croissants as we know and love them were popularized and the country arguably does croissants better than anywhere else in the world. Case in point, you're probably making a croissant mistake that would fill any self-respecting French person with shame: Confusing the croissant au beurre with the croissant ordinaire.

The difference is relatively straightforward — a croissant au beurre is made with pure butter while a croissant ordinaire contains vegetable fats or margarine (one of the vintage ingredients that have fallen out of favor). Unsurprisingly, croissants au beurre are the more prized (and typically pricier) pastry beloved for their rich, natural, and incomparably buttery flavor. Luckily, it's easy to tell the difference with just a glance. Croissants au beurre are typically straight, while croissants ordinaire are usually crescent-shaped. While this golden croissant guideline isn't official (it's perfectly legal for a bakery to sell an arrow-straight croissant ordinaire), the unwritten pastry rule is widely accepted across France and elsewhere.