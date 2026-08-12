Sam's Club's Highest-Rated Chocolate Might Surprise You: Fans Call It 'Creamy And Fresh'

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When you're shopping at a warehouse club store like Costco or Sam's Club, you're probably going to be tempted by at least one sweet treat while strolling the aisles. If you're a chocolate fan in particular, there's one chocolate item that Sam's Club members can't seem to get enough of: the Member's Mark Milk Chocolate Pecan Caramel Clusters. (Sorry, folks with tree nut allergies.) It's the chocolate treat with the highest number of five-star ratings at Sam's Club, landing 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Multiple customers compared the treats, which are "crunchy pecans covered in kettle-cooked caramel and creamy milk chocolate" (per Sam's Club's website), to the Turtles brand of caramel nut clusters. One enthusiastic shopper wrote on the website, "The best alternative to Turtles — creamy and fresh!"

Another customer said that the caramel is a highlight, having noted, "Excellent salted pecan clusters. I usually don't care for the salted caramel because it has a lot more salt than needed. The chocolate is lightly salted, and the caramel is very smooth. You can't find a better caramel than these."