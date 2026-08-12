Sam's Club's Highest-Rated Chocolate Might Surprise You: Fans Call It 'Creamy And Fresh'
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When you're shopping at a warehouse club store like Costco or Sam's Club, you're probably going to be tempted by at least one sweet treat while strolling the aisles. If you're a chocolate fan in particular, there's one chocolate item that Sam's Club members can't seem to get enough of: the Member's Mark Milk Chocolate Pecan Caramel Clusters. (Sorry, folks with tree nut allergies.) It's the chocolate treat with the highest number of five-star ratings at Sam's Club, landing 4.8 out of 5 stars.
Multiple customers compared the treats, which are "crunchy pecans covered in kettle-cooked caramel and creamy milk chocolate" (per Sam's Club's website), to the Turtles brand of caramel nut clusters. One enthusiastic shopper wrote on the website, "The best alternative to Turtles — creamy and fresh!"
Another customer said that the caramel is a highlight, having noted, "Excellent salted pecan clusters. I usually don't care for the salted caramel because it has a lot more salt than needed. The chocolate is lightly salted, and the caramel is very smooth. You can't find a better caramel than these."
Sam's Club sells a lot of customer-favorite chocolate products
It turns out that Sam's Club is a treasure trove of great chocolate products, as there are lots of other items customers are big fans of. One of them is geared for the holidays: Last year, Member's Mark Melting Wafers were an affordable ingredient for baked sweets, coming in at $8. And we think that the Member's Mark Dark Chocolate Covered Pistachios are worth buying too, if you're getting a bunch of candies on your shopping trip in one go. The Member's Mark Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels are also rated a high 4.8 out of 5 stars, and there's always a rotating selection of goods that comes out on a regular basis.
But the Member's Mark Milk Chocolate Pecan Caramel Clusters are a good bet — and as of this writing, they'll cost you about $15. While that might sound a bit pricey for one package, don't forget it's a bulk item, with the package weighing 30.2 ounces (coming out to about $0.50 per ounce). With the overwhelming majority of Sam's Club customers saying these are worth getting, in this case, the crowd might have a good pick on their hands.