Add This Cheap Canned Food To Your Scrambled Eggs For A 10x Heartier Breakfast
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Scrambled eggs stand as one of the most versatile and modifiable breakfast dishes ever, so there's no reason you should be making them without incorporating some strong additional ingredients. This could mean many things, but we believe you can make some absolutely transcendent scrambled eggs by simply adding canned potatoes, which provide both substance and flavor to the dish.
Canned potatoes are a divisive ingredient that some people think are only good for potato soup, but the pantry staple is an underrated ingredient that deserves more credit than it receives. Canned potatoes can be used to great effect in countless different recipes, but adding them to scrambled eggs will turn your breakfast from a one-note bowl into a low-effort loaded scramble in no time. Seeing as many grocery items are getting more expensive every year, canned potatoes are the perfect overlap of affordable and delicious, coming in as low as $0.96 per can. All combined, it's fairly easy to see why canned potatoes are an ideal secondary ingredient for scrambled eggs.
How to use canned potatoes with scrambled eggs
It's important to note that this combination isn't quite as easy as throwing canned potatoes straight into the bowl with the cooked eggs and calling it a day. You should try air frying the canned potatoes first (or some other cooking method) before you start making the eggs themselves. If you want to, you can cook the eggs and potatoes together for a simple, one-pan meal. Alternatively, if you're using an oven or air fryer for the spuds, you can whip up the eggs on the stove when the potatoes are almost done. Either way, as long as your potatoes have some good browning and your eggs are cooked to the firmness you desire, the two will pair together wonderfully.
If you want to take this low-effort scramble further, you can add ingredients like diced ham, sausage, or shredded chicken for added protein; or peppers, onions, spinach, and shredded cheese to create a delicious and cohesive breakfast. Plus, if you're anything like me, hot sauce is a must for both potato- and egg-based dishes, meaning some Tabasco or Cholula will most certainly have a place here.