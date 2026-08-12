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Scrambled eggs stand as one of the most versatile and modifiable breakfast dishes ever, so there's no reason you should be making them without incorporating some strong additional ingredients. This could mean many things, but we believe you can make some absolutely transcendent scrambled eggs by simply adding canned potatoes, which provide both substance and flavor to the dish.

Canned potatoes are a divisive ingredient that some people think are only good for potato soup, but the pantry staple is an underrated ingredient that deserves more credit than it receives. Canned potatoes can be used to great effect in countless different recipes, but adding them to scrambled eggs will turn your breakfast from a one-note bowl into a low-effort loaded scramble in no time. Seeing as many grocery items are getting more expensive every year, canned potatoes are the perfect overlap of affordable and delicious, coming in as low as $0.96 per can. All combined, it's fairly easy to see why canned potatoes are an ideal secondary ingredient for scrambled eggs.