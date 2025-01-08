This Is The Fastest Way To Get Crispy Roast Potatoes On Your Dinner Table

You can get canned potatoes either as whole potatoes or sliced potatoes. If you're looking to make some nice, crispy potatoes ASAP, we'd suggest the sliced option since there's simply more surface area to get the perfect bite. Start by washing the can itself to make sure no extra, unwanted ingredients end up in your meal, drain the potatoes, pat them dry, and toss them in a bowl with your oil of choice (bacon grease is a delicious option, but olive oil works great). Pop them in the air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes or until they're brown and crispy, and there you have it. Sprinkle your seasoning of choice on top and put them on a plate with your favorite protein and some other veggies.

We suggest keeping some canned potatoes in your pantry for a number of other recipes too. You can add them to soups, pop them in a pan with some onions for home fries, add them to a stew or a roast, or use them for potato salad. In our opinion, all canned food is a bit underrated. So much so that we made a list of some of our favorite canned goods to stock up on.