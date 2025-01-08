This Is The Fastest Way To Get Crispy Roast Potatoes On Your Dinner Table
Potatoes are one of the most delicious, versatile vegetables we can imagine. We're so lucky to live in a time when there are so many varieties of the starchy goodness. Whether you're a fan of silky mashed potatoes, home fries, french fries, baked potatoes, hash browns, scalloped potatoes, or twice-baked potatoes, we can guarantee you we haven't met a potato dish we didn't like. They're the perfect addition to almost every meal, no matter the time of the day.
But let's face it. If you buy whole potatoes at the grocery store, you likely have some work ahead of you washing them, peeling them, and cooking them your preferred way. However, there's one extremely underrated potato option you may not have considered for your weekly meal prep: canned potatoes! They're cheap, shelf-stable, and they're actually the easiest and fastest option to get some nice, crispy potatoes on your dinner table tonight.
Why canned potatoes are the secret ingredient
You can get canned potatoes either as whole potatoes or sliced potatoes. If you're looking to make some nice, crispy potatoes ASAP, we'd suggest the sliced option since there's simply more surface area to get the perfect bite. Start by washing the can itself to make sure no extra, unwanted ingredients end up in your meal, drain the potatoes, pat them dry, and toss them in a bowl with your oil of choice (bacon grease is a delicious option, but olive oil works great). Pop them in the air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes or until they're brown and crispy, and there you have it. Sprinkle your seasoning of choice on top and put them on a plate with your favorite protein and some other veggies.
We suggest keeping some canned potatoes in your pantry for a number of other recipes too. You can add them to soups, pop them in a pan with some onions for home fries, add them to a stew or a roast, or use them for potato salad. In our opinion, all canned food is a bit underrated. So much so that we made a list of some of our favorite canned goods to stock up on.