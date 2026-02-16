The Divisive Canned Ingredient That Makes A Surprisingly Tasty Soup

Soup is easily one of the most comforting foods out there, but we don't always have the time to let it simmer all day which is why a few shortcuts never hurt anyone. If you're aiming to hit fast forward on the cook time, you can reach for a few cans of one particular ingredient — though it does get a little grief when compared to the fresh version thanks to the fact it falls apart somewhat easily. That would be canned potatoes (did you know you can make crispy canned potatoes?), because as you know, raw potatoes take a bit of time to cook.

We spoke to Christine Pittman, founder of Cook the Story and The Cookful, about some ways to use canned potatoes in soup and what to consider when using them. First of all, since they're cooked, she says, "Canned potatoes add instant tenderness and a comforting, slightly creamy texture. They are mild in flavor, so they take on whatever the soup tastes like." You'll have to mind the fact they're already done, so handle them gently or they might disintegrate on you.