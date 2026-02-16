The Divisive Canned Ingredient That Makes A Surprisingly Tasty Soup
Soup is easily one of the most comforting foods out there, but we don't always have the time to let it simmer all day which is why a few shortcuts never hurt anyone. If you're aiming to hit fast forward on the cook time, you can reach for a few cans of one particular ingredient — though it does get a little grief when compared to the fresh version thanks to the fact it falls apart somewhat easily. That would be canned potatoes (did you know you can make crispy canned potatoes?), because as you know, raw potatoes take a bit of time to cook.
We spoke to Christine Pittman, founder of Cook the Story and The Cookful, about some ways to use canned potatoes in soup and what to consider when using them. First of all, since they're cooked, she says, "Canned potatoes add instant tenderness and a comforting, slightly creamy texture. They are mild in flavor, so they take on whatever the soup tastes like." You'll have to mind the fact they're already done, so handle them gently or they might disintegrate on you.
How to use canned potatoes in soup
If you want the potatoes to keep their hearty shape, Pittman says, "Add them near the end of cooking and stir gently. Keep the soup at a simmer instead of a hard boil. Draining them well before adding also helps them stay intact." If you'd rather use them as part of the soup's texture, then by all means start stirring. In that case, Pittman says you can add them in early or mash them lightly before incorporating them into the soup.
You can also blend a portion of the soup once the potatoes have been placed in it. Pittman says this is especially useful for tomato-based soups where you want a rich texture without having to use cream. Canned potatoes might get a bad rap for being too soft, but in the end it's really about using what you have on hand and playing to its strengths. Now that you know how to handle them, your soup should turn out just fine even if the potatoes weren't peeled and diced yourself.