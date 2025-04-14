Use A Starchy Veggie To Make Soup Creamier Without Any Dairy

When creating a dairy-free soup, one of the biggest challenges we face — because of the absence of heavy cream and other such products — is how to make it creamy. To find out if there is a way to ensure that dairy-free soup develops a luxurious texture, The Takeout spoke with Chef John Politte, the founder and host of "It's Only Food," a cooking channel and business with over 45,000 YouTube subscribers. Politte said, "You can blend potatoes into soup to make it creamy without dairy [...] Make sure the potatoes are very tender. This helps them blend smoothly."

There are two reasons why cooking the potatoes until tender is so important. During cooking, potato cells rupture, releasing starch and thickening the soup. As Politte mentioned, it also makes them easier to blend. This is a very important step, since breaking down the potatoes increases the amount of starch they release. Politte emphasized that the soup must be blended well in order for it to become creamy. To ensure this (and to make sure the soup isn't lumpy), he advised using a high-powered blender.

While you want to ensure the some starch thickens the soup, introducing too much starch can negatively impact the soup's texture. For this reason, Politte pointed out that people should use waxy potatoes to thicken their soup. He told us, "Waxy potatoes, such as Yukon Gold or red potatoes, are preferable because they contain less starch and more moisture. They blend smoothly, creating a creamy texture. Starchy potatoes, like russets, can make the soup starchy instead of creamy."