The Unexpected Addition For Thickening Up Watery Soup

Adding tofu to your soup is simple and can easily be done while you prep other ingredients. First, drain the water from the tofu and press it with a few paper towels. After, lay a few plates on top of the firm or extra-firm tofu, or stick it in a tofu press to eliminate the maximum amount of excess water. If you're using silken tofu, skip the pressing. Just toss it into a blender and add it to the soup, or blend it with the rest of the soup's ingredients. For firm or super-firm tofu, slice it into slabs and lightly brown each side in a pan with a bit of oil for six to eight minutes. Once browned you can blend it with roasted vegetables like carrots, garlic, or red peppers, or add it directly to your pot of soup or stew of choice.

Not only do you end up with a creamy meal that is just asking for a toasted and buttered sourdough bread for dipping, but you also add extra protein to keep you full all evening. Some even incorporate tofu into their smoothies — no browning required — to achieve a thicker consistency and a more satisfying meal. So, next time you're craving a comforting bowl of soup, grab a few packs of tofu before leaving the grocery store — you and your dinner guests won't regret it.