The Unexpected Addition For Thickening Up Watery Soup
I don't know about you, but when a slight breeze hits, I feel the call of soup season. Whether it's a hearty stew, warm broth, or a creamy soup, nothing beats a delicious bowl of warmth and coziness. However, consistency can be a deal-breaker. A stew that's too watery just isn't a stew at all, and a soup that lacks the expected creaminess can be downright unappetizing. If you find yourself out of the classic flour or have an allergy that prevents its use, consider trying tofu instead.
Silken, firm, and super-firm tofu are all plausible options for thickening soup recipes. They enhance texture without overpowering the flavor of your recipe. While some add coconut milk or cheese for creaminess and flavor, tofu provides that same thick, satisfying consistency without the added dairy or coconut taste. Tofu takes a watery mess and transforms it into a rich and creamy dish you won't cringe at while serving. Plus, it's a fantastic choice for accommodating allergies and dietary restrictions. Tofu is naturally dairy-free, gluten-free, and vegan, making meals inclusive and suitable for gathering with varied food preferences.
Simple steps to thicker stews
Adding tofu to your soup is simple and can easily be done while you prep other ingredients. First, drain the water from the tofu and press it with a few paper towels. After, lay a few plates on top of the firm or extra-firm tofu, or stick it in a tofu press to eliminate the maximum amount of excess water. If you're using silken tofu, skip the pressing. Just toss it into a blender and add it to the soup, or blend it with the rest of the soup's ingredients. For firm or super-firm tofu, slice it into slabs and lightly brown each side in a pan with a bit of oil for six to eight minutes. Once browned you can blend it with roasted vegetables like carrots, garlic, or red peppers, or add it directly to your pot of soup or stew of choice.
Not only do you end up with a creamy meal that is just asking for a toasted and buttered sourdough bread for dipping, but you also add extra protein to keep you full all evening. Some even incorporate tofu into their smoothies — no browning required — to achieve a thicker consistency and a more satisfying meal. So, next time you're craving a comforting bowl of soup, grab a few packs of tofu before leaving the grocery store — you and your dinner guests won't regret it.