12 Of The Biggest Aldi Scandals, Explained

Ever since Aldi opened its first U.S. store in 1976, the German-based discount supermarket chain has steadily grown to become one of the most popular chains in America. In fact, Aldi has not only expanded to include over 2,600 locations in 41 states, it's also become a trusted brand with American customers. In fact, a recent nationwide survey by Newsweek and the market research company BrandSpark named Aldi as the most trusted "discount supermarket" and "small format grocery store" in several areas of the country. (It was only beaten out in a couple locations by Walmart.)

The chain is best known for its low prices and large range of private label offerings, although we should point out that it does carry brand-name items, too. The myth that Aldi only offer its own products is just one of the 14 things you've always believed about Aldi (that aren't true).

But, Aldi's not been without controversy, as the brand has weathered a number of scandals and negative news stories throughout the years. However, it's largely emerged from all of them with its positive reputation intact, as customers continue to search out its affordable prices and unique range of products. So, we've put together a list of those Aldi scandals that it'd probably prefer you forget about ... again.