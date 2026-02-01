11 Foods Most Likely To Be Contaminated By Listeria

Who of you readers would swing wide your front door for a stranger lurking in the shadows, waiting to cause you harm? Of course you wouldn't. Yet, many of us unknowingly do something surprisingly similar every single day. We make this common pitfall not by inviting in strangers, but by bringing certain foods into our homes without realizing what might be hitching a ride.

We're talking about Listeria, a bacteria that is sneaky, and resilient. Unlike many food-borne germs, Listeria can survive (even thrive) in cold temps, making certain foods higher risk, and making your fridge an ideal hideout for this unwanted interloper. While healthy adults may only experience mild, or no, symptoms if exposed, the bacteria can be especially dangerous for pregnant women, older adults, and anyone with a weakened immune system. For this reason, food safety experts are always on high alert, paying special attention to where Listeria most likes to lurk, and this is often how recalled foods are discovered. In fact, Listeria contamination is among the most common reasons for food recalls.

The tricky part is that Listeria is stealthy, and sneaky, just like that stranger you certainly envisioned skulking outside your home at our first mention. It does not announce its presence. It's not linked to spoiled or rancid foods, where look and smell could be telltale warning signs. Instead, Listeria is often hiding in plain sight. Here are 11 foods that are statistically more likely to be linked to Listeria contamination, and why.