The Science Behind Aldi's Exploding Turkey Burger Scandal

We may not be able to ascertain what went through Gloria Beesley's mind on that fateful day in July 2018 when the frozen turkey burger from Aldi she was frying suddenly exploded, leaving her with permanent injuries and considerable trauma. However, we can assume that, after variations on "Hey, did my burger just explode?" and some well-chosen expletives, Beesley thought, "How did that happen?" The answer can be found with the help of science, which points to the problems created when frozen items encounter heated oil.

A lawsuit filed against Aldi in 2019 claimed that Pennsylvania native Beesley purchased Kirkwood brand frozen turkey burgers from one of the chain's locations in Pittsburgh and cooked them according to the frying instructions on the packaging. Per those instructions, Beesley reportedly placed the frozen burgers in a preheated pan containing a small amount of vegetable oil, but instead of a delicious and heart-healthy meal, she wound up with second-degree burns and permanent scarring. She subsequently filed a lawsuit against Aldi for $35,000, which was later settled out of court.

To paraphrase Matt Hooper in "Jaws," this was no freak kitchen accident. Frozen meat of any kind, including turkey, contains a great deal of water in ice form. When the water in frozen meat comes in contact with hot oil, a chain reaction occurs. The ice melts and becomes liquid and then steam, which causes the water molecules to separate and expand more than 1,700 times their original volume. That steam rises quickly, carrying hot oil with it, and the result can be summed up simply as: kaboom.