11 Best Mexican Items On Aldi Shelves

Call it the Aldi effect. You know the all-too-common scenario, when you stop in at Aldi, certain you're only grabbing a few necessities ... only to leave (well over an hour later), arms laden with some serious loot. And not that you're complaining (Aldi has some excellent finds, after all), especially if Mexican meals are on your mind.

Aldi has quite the impressive array of products that are more than capable of making Mexican menus to fill your household's tummies week after week. However, not all products are made the same. The reality is some Mexican finds are just meh (yes, even at Aldi). But have no fear, because we dug into what real Aldi customers are repeat buying, along with expert opinions and consumer reviews, to separate the wheat from the chaff (or flour and corn tortillas from the riffraff).

Whether your cup of tea (or horchata) is melty cheese Mexican masterpieces, or you are more of a dip, salsa, and sauce kinda connoisseur of International-leaning condiments, Aldi has some real heavenly picks for your next shopping haul. Ready to uncover the best Mexican-inspired items currently lining Aldi's shelves? Well then, grab a quarter for your cart, and vámonos!