11 Best Mexican Items On Aldi Shelves
Call it the Aldi effect. You know the all-too-common scenario, when you stop in at Aldi, certain you're only grabbing a few necessities ... only to leave (well over an hour later), arms laden with some serious loot. And not that you're complaining (Aldi has some excellent finds, after all), especially if Mexican meals are on your mind.
Aldi has quite the impressive array of products that are more than capable of making Mexican menus to fill your household's tummies week after week. However, not all products are made the same. The reality is some Mexican finds are just meh (yes, even at Aldi). But have no fear, because we dug into what real Aldi customers are repeat buying, along with expert opinions and consumer reviews, to separate the wheat from the chaff (or flour and corn tortillas from the riffraff).
Whether your cup of tea (or horchata) is melty cheese Mexican masterpieces, or you are more of a dip, salsa, and sauce kinda connoisseur of International-leaning condiments, Aldi has some real heavenly picks for your next shopping haul. Ready to uncover the best Mexican-inspired items currently lining Aldi's shelves? Well then, grab a quarter for your cart, and vámonos!
1. Seasoned Birria Beef
For those unfamiliar with Birria, we've written a crash course in all you need to know about this Mexican delight (we even included some taco recipe ideas, too). But what we did not include is just how remarkable a find Aldi has awaiting its shoppers via its Seasoned Birria Beef. Plenty of people already know the incredible versatility birria beef brings to the table in a plethora of Mexican dishes (think incredible enchiladas, amped up chilaquiles, the list goes on), but imagine being able to purchase this magical meat with much of the tough work already done for you (looking at you, marination). Sounds incredible, right? That's certainly what Aldi shoppers are saying.
Specifically, rather than just talking up Aldi's USDA Choice Seasoned Beef Chuck Roast that arrives already sauced and saucy, shoppers are practically singing its praises. The slow-cooking cut is designed to become moist and tender enough for shoppers to easily shred, and makes for a fabulous main ingredient in every Mexican recipe from burritos to tacos, and more. Once it's cooked (low and slow), this beef is said to basically fall to bits at the mere tickle of a touch.
This tenderness is just one of the reasons the product has gained such a fan following among Aldi shoppers, who return for repeat purchasing (even keeping a roast tucked in the freezer at all times ... because you never want to be without this birria, apparently).
2. Pueblo Lindo Chopped Green Chiles
While the wee size of the tin may not command your immediate attention, what's awaiting inside the Aldi package of Pueblo Lindo Chopped Green Chiles? According to shoppers, that's one big flavor punch that shouldn't be passed by. In fact, Aldi customers go so far as to insist this is one grocery store selection that deserves the coveted space on your home shelf (and definitely rates getting swept up in the mix of your favorite Mexican recipe).
Ready to use straight from the get-go (just snap that lid open and off you go), home chefs will find these tasty chiles a ridiculously easy way to infuse a whole lot of flavor into every forkful and enchilada fold (without having to spend an entire day in the kitchen as the trade-off). Aldi fans suggest myriad mouthwatering uses for these little wonders, including stirring them into scrambled eggs (hello huevos rancheros). Even shoppers who usually roast their own peppers admit these convenient canned chiles have replaced any need they feel to sweat it out in the kitchen.
Another point of swag is the chiles' value, with buyers pointing out that similar canned green chiles can cost far more at other stores, making Aldi the place where they are sure to stock up. Perhaps the biggest selling point? The pleasant, none-too-overpowering kick the Pueblo Lindo Chopped Green Chiles add to meals, while still staying comfortably mild enough for folks who usually shy away from spicy foods to enjoy.
3. Clancy's Pineapple Habanero Tortilla Chips
Peak pineapple season may be from March through July, but thanks to this next selection from Aldi, you can enjoy the exotically sublime taste of this tropical fruit via a mouthwatering Mexican twist. We're talking about Clancy's Pineapple Habanero Tortilla Chips. And while we've written in the past about potato chips that have quite nearly perfectly nailed the habanero spin, the top prize for really taking the cake just might have to go to this Aldi's treasure from the Clancy's brand.
Now, sweet and spicy is hardly a flavor pairing that's reinventing the wheel. But these tortilla chips? They just gave that wheel a serious spin, and in doing so, proved that there is still some room to wow even the most snack-sated chip lovers. Clancy's accomplishes this feat by taking the crave-worthy classic crunch of a standard tortilla chip, then adding bright, just-this-edge-of-sweet pineapple whispers, followed directly by a hey-wake-up habanero hit. Tasters say the tropical sweetness reaches the palate first, while the peppery heat arrives fast on its heels. That combination? Winning!
And although a few customers admitted the idea of pineapple-flavored chips sounded unusual at first, most quickly became cooing converts after just one taste. Some even recommend pairing the chips with mango or pineapple salsa to play up the tropical flavors, while others remain eager to dunk them into fresh guacamole.
4. Park Street Deli Street Corn Dip
You may have already heard about the Aldi Street Corn Dip that folks have fallen in love with (particularly as a killer taco topping). The exact name of this taste bud-thrilling Mexican treat? Park Street Deli Street Corn Dip. Inspired by the irresistible flavors of Mexican-style street corn, this refrigerated dip from Aldi combines roasted corn with cream cheese, mayo, sour cream, onions, spices, and crumbly cotija cheese for a scrumptious, scoop snack that's bursting with south-of-the-border swagger that's basically begging to be scooped up, then scarfed down.
Speaking of being scooped up, this dip is a dynamite plus one to bring to any party, as it perfectly pairs with crunchy tortilla chips. It's also a divine secret weapon to sauce up your tacos, sandwiches, or wraps. Shoppers clearly agree, using it so often they admit one container rarely lasts long. In fact, Aldi fans admit (with zero shame, mind you) that they polished off multiple tubs in mere days, while others say they often buy several Street Corn Dips at once, just for good measure.
That diehard devotion, plus repeat purchases, makes it safe to say this dip is one of the store's most addictive refrigerated finds. And while many folks enjoy it as a classic dip for chips, others mention spreading it over tacos or even combining it with other dips to create a sweet-and-spicy flavor combo.
5. Pueblo Lindo Tostadas
Ordinary taco shells? Those are so yesterday. Pueblo Lindo Tostadas are the order of the day now (at least according to super enthused Aldi shoppers). The best part? These Mexican-inspired selections present home chefs with a no-fuss way to switch up taco night fiestas, without adding a single lick of labor. These ready-made corn tostadas bring a crisp quality customers appreciate, while offering the most incredible blank canvas for an abundance of preferred toppings of every taste. What will your Picasso- (or picante-) worthy Mexican masterpiece be? From a minimalist splash of salsa to an abstract sculpture of shredded cheese, the sky's the limit with these crispy creations.
Reviewers award big points to the tostadas for holding generous portions of toppings with ease. Beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, the list goes on. The flat shape of these beauties provides ample room to get creative with your add-ons, piling them as high as the sky, while still preventing the whole shebang from spilling out (because wasting this deliciousness would be a true shame).
Aldi shoppers' enthusiasm is revealed in humor, too, with some joking these crunchy rounds completely transformed the way they make quick meals. Favorite combinations range from vegetarian versions topped with beans and cheese to chicken, pico de gallo, and melty cheese baked until bubbling. Others even nicknamed them "taco pizzas" thanks to their sturdy, flat design.
6. Queso Fresco and Cotija Cheeses
We've written a roundup ranking popular store-bought quesos from worst to best, but that tasty collection featured cheesy dip-like delicacies found in a jar. For those seeking fresh hunks of heavenly dairy (the ideal accompaniment to many a Mexican dish), look no further than the Queso Fresco and Cotija cheeses found at your local Aldi.
After all, no Mexican-inspired spread feels quite complete without a finishing touch of melty cheese, and Aldi shoppers are quick to recommend picking up both of these savory selections. Queso Fresco has a cushy, crumbly texture that makes it easy to scatter over everything from tacos to soups, beans, and countless other dishes. It also melts like butter when combined with other cheeses (an ideal segue to whipping up oh-so-creamy home-spun queso spreads). As for Cotija? That offers Aldi eaters a whole new culinary adventure. The tasty trek? Buckle up, because this aged, semi-hard cheese packs a potent, salt-laced punch, positioning it as a primo pile-on for everything from elote and guacamole to tostadas, tacos, and even home-mixed salad dressings.
Aldi fans often recommend grabbing the pair of cheeses together while whizzing through the aisles at Aldi, with some shoppers also suggesting the store's Shredded Queso Quesadilla Blend for even more cheesy possibilities. Others specifically pair the cheeses with Aldi's popular Seasoned Birria Beef and corn tortillas, for a fabulous (and near effortless) Mexican-inspired feast.
7. Casa Mamita Salsas
Among the first thoughts one has for ingredients vital to a Mexican feast? Salsa, of course! But not just any salsa will do, especially when seeking to please the discerning palates of Aldi shoppers. Luckily, the Casa Mamita brand has created a salsa that passes muster. This salsa brings to the table a tomato-centric sauce full of chunky goodness.
Also not lacking in strength or vibrancy? The flavor profile, which shoppers claim finds that ideal middle ground between mild and spicy. (That means it delivers enough jalapeño heat, without burning up the whole enchilada.) And while it's a natural accompaniment for those Mexican standby classics, tortilla chips, Aldi also suggests shoppers stir this salsa into scrambled eggs, toss it on tacos, or even tuck it inside quesadillas or fajitas.
Food reviewers have suggested it's Aldi's most superior shelf-stable salsa, while specifically lauding its full-bodied texture and flavor, as well as the affordable price. Aldi shoppers don't hold back when revealing how much they prefer this salsa over others, with some claiming they switched from other brands after trying it just once. And longtime fans of Casa Mamita? They insist it's a Mexican-inspired grocery gem that's been a household heavyweight for years. Some even admit they used to spend time making homemade salsa every season, but stopped because this jar offered the flavor they wanted ... without all the elbow grease involved.
8. Pueblo Lindo Tortillas
Behind every stellar taco is a strong tortilla. And when it comes to the Mexican food staples, Aldi shoppers will point you right to Pueblo Lindo tortillas as the sturdiest (and tastiest) of them all. Available to Aldi customers in both flour and corn varieties, these tortillas provide purchasers with a budget-friendly base to build everything from a nosh-worthy taco night to killer quesadillas around, and much more. The flour version offers a pliable and soft texture, while the corn tortilla provides a whole-grain, naturally gluten-free alternative that allows Aldi shoppers to switch things up.
Proof of living up to the metaphorical Mexican-meal adage? These tortillas hold together (no flimsy or weak fiesta wraps here). Reviewers applaud their surprising stretch, too, noting how Pueblo Lindo Tortillas are far less likely to split or crack, even when shoppers hold nothing back when piling on the tasty fillings.
More praise? These Mexican flour-and-corn creations reheat wonderfully, remaining moist and soft versus succumbing to the dreaded, all-too-common Mexican fare pitfall of drying out. Bottom line? Go ahead and pile on those fillings, because behind your soon-to-be successful tacos is a Pueblo Lindo tortilla package just itching to prove it can handle the weight of greatness.
9. Park Street Refrigerated Cantina Salsa
If refrigerated salsa has won your heart and shelf-stable jars just can't compete to win your appetite's affections, Park Street Deli Cantina Style Salsa would like a word. Actually, this Aldi find (other Aldi shoppers swear by) would like a spot in your shopping cart. Made with a recipe boasting juicy tomatoes, spice-laced peppers, and onions, this salsa showcases a bright, ultra-fresh flavor, and a mid-level of heat.
That's a winning combo proving itself equally fitting as a sidekick to tortilla chips, or dolloped (or doused, no judgment here) on everything from tacos to burritos. Aldi shoppers deem it a great shortcut for emulating that homemade-style salsa taste diners crave. With this Park Street party in your mouth, instead of spending all that time painstakingly whipping up salsa from scratch, Aldi shoppers can just pop a container straight from the grocery store fridge shelves into their carts. The outcome? Zero risk. Effort near null. And the reward? A fresh-from-the-vine tasting salsa that elevates every single Mexican meal it touches.
Fans call it the finest salsa Aldi sells, saying it has just the right amount of spice. Some even mention buying multiple containers because one disappears far too quickly once housemates discover it. Others say it's a permanent fixture stocked in their fridge because they simply never want to run out.
10. Casa Mamita Beef & Cheese Chimichangas
Let's face it, Mexican-inspired meals plucked from the grocery store freezer section can be quite a toss up. One entree may deliver decent results, another may be downright diabolical. And yet, Aldi exists to prove to its shoppers that ready-made Mexican meals (even those ferreted from the land of ice and freon), can indeed be scrumptious.
As for which of these frozen entrees manages to pull off this miracle? Aldi shoppers agree there's one frozen product that rises above the rest. Spoiler alert: It's Casa Mamita Beef & Cheese Chimichangas, which present Aldi shoppers with a satisfying mix of seasoned beef, melty cheese, and a soft flour tortilla that actually ends up being an amazing Mexican meal. And the best part? It's made in mere minutes.
Reviewers are pleasantly surprised by how full of flavor these chimichangas are (especially for an Aldi freezer find). The beef-and-cheese filling is ample, the tortilla stands up to the heat of preparation, and the taste? That surprisingly exceeds expectations, particularly for a minutes-made meal. Shoppers even reveal they've discovered plenty of ways to add their own signature touches to these chimichangas. Some finish them in the air fryer for a slightly crisper exterior. Others get really creative and make a full-on enchilada-style dinner by simply arranging a slew of chimichangas together in a baking dish, covering with sauce and cheese, then serving it alongside rice and beans.
11. Burman's Avocado Serrano Hot Sauce
You may already have some of these epic store-bought Mexican breakfast sauces on your shelves at home, but another one you might be sleeping on? Burman's Avocado Serrano Hot Sauce. This seasonal condiment has developed something of a cult following among Aldi shoppers, with many eagerly watching for its return each year. Combining the fresh flavor of avocado with the tasty kick of serrano peppers, the sauce manages to infuse both brightness and a none-too-fierce wave of heat into whatever it's drizzled on (all without steamrolling over the entire meal's overall taste).
Fans say it's especially a winning pick when poured over everything from chicken tacos and fish tacos to breakfast eggs, burrito bowls, and many more Mexican-inspired dishes. Part of the excitement surely stems from its limited availability. When these spicy sauce bottles hit Aldi store shelves, shoppers often stock up, knowing this delicious find often disappears in the snap of two fingers.
Social media is filled with folks regretting they hadn't bought more while they had the chance, and other shoppers celebrate every time Aldi brings it back for another limited-time run. Even those who were initially unsure about the albeit unusual avocado-serrano combo admit it quickly became one of their go-to Aldi grocery items.
12. Methodology
To determine the best Mexican-inspired food products at Aldi, we based our selections on official product information, reputable food reviews, and feedback from real Aldi shoppers, like you. We sifted through countless discussions across Reddit, Facebook communities, customer reviews, social media posts, and much more, all to bring you this roundup of the items that had Aldi Mexican fare aficionados full-on applauding.