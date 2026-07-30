8 Store-Bought Sauces Your Mexican Breakfast Is Desperately Missing
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Whether you're enjoying chilaquiles, huevos rancheros, molletes, or enfrijoladas, your Mexican breakfast really isn't complete without something saucy to finish it off. Ideally, you're spooning on some homemade pico de gallo or salsa, but frankly not everyone has the time to whip up a scratch-made condiment first thing in the morning. That's where these store-bought sauces come in handy. They certainly can't completely replace fresh salsas, but these bottled sauces can still hold their own — and you can even use them alongside your other go-to salsas to create fun, fiery flavor combinations.
For most palates, these options will be on the spicy side (because really, what is the point of mild hot sauce?). However, they also pack a flavorful punch that brings more to the party than straightforward capsaicin-based heat. They will all turn up the volume on a variety of traditional Mexican plates, but they're also delicious when paired with breakfast foods from the United States, like hash browns, biscuits and gravy, or a classic plate of bacon and eggs.
Herdez Guacamole Salsa
This hot sauce is my go-to — it packs significant heat while also bringing acidity, herbaceousness, and delicious creaminess. It includes tomatillos, green chiles, avocados, onions, garlic, and lime juice. This sauce pairs especially well with beans, which you can enjoy for breakfast in tacos, molletes (toast topped with refried beans, melted cheese, and pico de gallo), or enfrijoladas, which are similar to enchiladas but feature a sauce made out of creamy beans instead of chiles. In American markets, it comes in mild and medium heat levels, but if you can get your hands on the spicier Mexican version — Herdez Salsa de Guacamole Picante — it's delightfully fiery.
Buy a 32-ounce bottle of Herdez Guacamole Salsa for $6.49 on Amazon.
Yellowbird Habanero Hot Sauce
When you're digging into a plate of huevos a la mexicana (scrambled eggs with tomatoes, onions, and green chiles), breakfast tacos, or nopales con huevo (cactus with egg), this is the hot sauce to reach for. Something about Yellowbird Habanero makes it really, really good with eggs. The heat definitely takes center stage, but it's tempered just enough by the sweetness of the carrots, tangerine juice, and cane sugar which all highlight the natural fruitiness of the habanero peppers themselves.
Purchase a 9.8-ounce bottle of Yellowbird Organic Habanero Hot Sauce on Amazon for $9.99.
Somos Mexican Chili Crisp
Call it salsa macha, call it Mexican chili crisp; either way, the avocado oil-based condiment from Somos is seriously delicious. In addition to the earthy, smoky spice that comes from the combination of dried guajillo and árbol chile peppers, it also has an awesome texture thanks to the sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, and sliced almonds. Try drizzling it over chilaquiles verdes with shredded chicken or sunny side up eggs in huevos rancheros, the flavorful Mexican breakfast that fueled cowboys in the Old West.
A 6.5-ounce jar of Somos Mexican Chili Crisp will cost you $9.99 on Amazon.
El Yucateco Chile Habanero Hot Sauce
Many habanero hot sauces use the ripe version of the pepper and pair it with ingredients like pineapple and mango to highlight the fruitiness. El Yucateco Chile Habanero Hot Sauce, on the other hand, uses unripe green habaneros which bring a zippy spice alongside vegetal and grassy notes. Use it to finish off a huaraches de carne asada (a thick, sandal-shaped corn tortilla topped with refried beans and grilled steak) or scrambled eggs with chorizo.
Buy an 8-ounce bottle of El Yucateco Green Habanero Hot Sauce for $12.00 on Amazon.
Valentina Extra-Hot Salsa Picante
Valentina is a widely available hot sauce brand, but I suggest you go for the black-label bottle rather than classic yellow. It has the same vinegar-forward tanginess and aromatic undertones which likely come from cumin and garlic, though the company doesn't actually specify. The peppers are likewise undisclosed. Valentina Extra-Hot sold in the United States just lists "chili peppers," but the Mexican version of the product says it contains chile de árbol. This punchy condiment is a solid choice for breakfast burritos or potatoes and eggs.
Purchase a two-pack of 12.5-ounce bottles of Valentina Extra-Hot Salsa Picante for $8.49 from Amazon.
El Tucan Salsa Verde
When you want a sauce that leans tangy and fresh more than fiery, this is the condiment to reach for. El Tucan Salsa Verde is made with tomatillos and jalapeños, so it's mildly spicy, has plenty of acidity, and adds brightness to rich, meaty dishes like barbacoa and carnitas. I like to pair this salsa verde with something spicier, like the aforementioned El Yucateco green habanero hot sauce.
A set of three 10-ounce bottles of El Tucan Salsa Verde will cost you $7.08 on Amazon.
Siete Chamoy Botana Sauce
Fruit is an important part of the Mexican diet, and chamoy (a sweet, salty, and spicy dried fruit-based condiment) is a common sight. Some chamoy brands lean savory, and others have a syrupy, candy-like sweetness, but Siete Chamoy straddles the line perfectly; making it ideal for a fruity breakfast treat. It doesn't have any added sugar — the sweetness comes from pears, apples, dates, and apricots. Hibiscus and lime juice lend acidity, while the all-important heat comes from guajillo chile peppers. Drizzle it over whichever fruits you like best, like cantaloupe, watermelon, mango, or pineapple.
Buy a 10-ounce bottle of Siete Chamoy Sauce for $6.99 from Amazon.
Sriracha
Okay, hear me out. Sriracha has a place in Mexican-inspired breakfasts. I'm not defacing a gorgeous plate of enchiladas suizas with squirts of sriracha, but I am mixing it with mayo and spreading it on a toasted bolillo before loading it up with refried beans, eggs, cheese, avocado, and pickled jalapeños. The slightly sweet, tangy, garlic-forward taste of the Huy Fong brand is my go-to when making spicy mayo for a breakfast torta.
Purchase a 17-ounce bottle of Huy Fong Sriracha for $7.99 from Amazon.