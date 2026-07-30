8 Store-Bought Sauces Your Mexican Breakfast Is Desperately Missing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're enjoying chilaquiles, huevos rancheros, molletes, or enfrijoladas, your Mexican breakfast really isn't complete without something saucy to finish it off. Ideally, you're spooning on some homemade pico de gallo or salsa, but frankly not everyone has the time to whip up a scratch-made condiment first thing in the morning. That's where these store-bought sauces come in handy. They certainly can't completely replace fresh salsas, but these bottled sauces can still hold their own — and you can even use them alongside your other go-to salsas to create fun, fiery flavor combinations.

For most palates, these options will be on the spicy side (because really, what is the point of mild hot sauce?). However, they also pack a flavorful punch that brings more to the party than straightforward capsaicin-based heat. They will all turn up the volume on a variety of traditional Mexican plates, but they're also delicious when paired with breakfast foods from the United States, like hash browns, biscuits and gravy, or a classic plate of bacon and eggs.