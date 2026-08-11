Not Aldi, Not Costco: The Store-Bought Pizza Sauce We Hated Comes From This Grocery Store Brand

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When you're putting together a quick pizza, sometimes store-bought ingredients are the fastest and most convenient way to get there. And we all know that the sauce is one of the most flavorful and important components of any pizza. We recently tried 14 store-bought brands of pizza sauce (yep, 14), and out of all of them, one grocery store brand sank straight to the bottom of the ranking. We probably should have known something was off when we noticed it had an amber-brown color even before we put it in our mouths.

This disappointing product was from Kroger. Kroger Parlor Style Pizza Sauce is somehow strangely sweet, despite having no added sweetener, plus we found it had some off-flavors when compared to its peers. Our tester noted, "It is also bitter and pungent, and leaves behind a sharp, unpleasant taste that lingers." The only thing it has going for it is its price; we spent $1.39 on a 14-ounce jar, but honestly, we'd probably even skip eating pizza that night if this was our only choice.