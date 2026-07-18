I Tried And Ranked 14 Store-Bought Pizza Sauces Worst To Absolute Best
I love pizza, and I've never met anyone who didn't share the same opinion. And while it's easy to chalk up its irresistibly delicious taste to high-quality mozzarella or impeccable toppings, the truth is that a lot of a pizza's flavor comes directly from the sauce.
Now, I'm no stranger to making a simple homemade pizza sauce from scratch, but let's be real: the store-bought stuff is still way more convenient. That's why for this piece I'm twisting open jars and breaking out the can opener in hopes of finding the ultimate pizza sauce option right from market shelves. I'm sampling everything from the ridiculously expensive brands to those that hardly cost a dollar in search of the perfect sauce to top your next pie.
Keep in mind that the details, pricing, and availability mentioned in the article are subject to change, and that the thoughts and opinions expressed in this article are subjective and may vary from person to person. With that, join me on a totally delicious journey as I venture out to find the absolute best pizza sauce on store shelves.
14. Kroger Parlor Style Pizza Sauce
I can't say I'm surprised that Kroger Parlor Style Pizza Sauce ranked so low: Most Kroger-branded food items I've sampled over the years haven't pleased me, and this sauce is no different. Kroger Parlor Style Pizza Sauce contains soybean oil, parsley, and garlic "flavor" — whatever that means. It features 30 calories in every ¼ cup serving, along with 200 milligrams of sodium, 5 grams of carbohydrates, and 0 grams of added sugar.
Kroger Parlor Style Pizza Sauce features a medium consistency and an odd amber-brown color that looked suspicious from the start. Unfortunately, its unappetizing appearance matched its flavor — the taste was awful, enough to make my stomach churn with each sample. The sauce is overly sweet, despite supposedly containing 0 grams of added sugar. It is also bitter and pungent, and leaves behind a sharp, unpleasant taste that lingers.
Thinking it was just me, I gave my daughter a sample of Kroger Parlor Style Pizza Sauce. She immediately shot me a bewildering look, confirming what I already knew to be true. Kroger Parlor Style Pizza Sauce might only cost $1.39 per 14-ounce jar, but don't fall for its cheap price — you'd be better off smearing a can of plain tomato sauce on your pizza than reaching for a jar of this stuff.
13. Contadina Roma Tomatoes Pizza Sauce
Though ranked as the second-worst pizza sauce on the list, believe me when I say Contadina Roma Tomatoes Pizza Sauce is just as bad as the previous contender. Per every ¼ cup, it contains 30 calories, a whopping 340 milligrams of sodium, 6 grams of carbohydrates, and 1 gram of added sugar. Its ingredients include garlic and onion powder, soybean oil, and modified food starch, making it a not-so-clean pizza sauce variety.
Contadina's pizza sauce comes in a tiny 8-ounce can and costs $1.29, which I think is completely overpriced given its taste. It's bad, guys — the best way I can describe it is tinny and bitter. I wasn't able to pick up any onion or garlic flavor, and some of the herbs in the sauce got caught in my throat as I was swallowing. Its consistency is medium, though it was certainly one of the thinnest pizza sauce options on the list.
Overall, I recommend steering clear of Contadina Roma Tomatoes Pizza Sauce. Its sour, bitter, very low-quality taste will wreck your homemade pan pizzas – and we can't have that, now, can we?
12. DeLallo Italian Pizzeria-Style Pizza Sauce
DeLallo Italian Pizzeria-Style Pizza Sauce is a great example of how high-quality packaging can deceive customers into believing they'll receive a high-quality product. Expect the sauce to contain 30 calories, 7 grams of carbohydrates, 1 gram of added sugar, and only 50 milligrams of sodium per ¼ cup serving, making it the least salty option on the list. Its ingredients include crushed tomato, garlic and onion powder, and a few other ingredients.
DeLallo Italian Pizzeria-Style Pizza Sauce is thinner than most, but I'd still describe it as medium consistency. Given its attractive packaging, I wrongly believed DeLallo's pizza sauce would be one of the better options on the market. In actuality, it was horribly bland, almost as if someone took an average pizza sauce and added large amounts of water to it. I'd love to be able to describe its flavor in more detail, but if I'm honest, there isn't much to say.
DeLallo Italian Pizzeria-Style Pizza Sauce is one of the least flavorful pizza sauces I've tasted in life — while others feature sour, bitter, overly sweet, or tinny flavors, this one tastes, quite literally, like nothing. I'd suggest skipping it. For $3.29 for 14 ounces at the time of publication, there are better pizza sauces to spend your hard-earned cash on.
11. Ragu Homemade-Style Pizza Sauce
Ragu Homemade-Style Pizza Sauce may carry a tempting name, but in reality, it doesn't taste homemade at all. Per every ¼ cup, it contains 35 calories, 250 milligrams of sodium, 6 grams of carbohydrates, and 0 grams of added sugar. Its ingredients are somewhat vague, citing spices and natural flavoring along with soybean oil (which studies on mice have linked to weight gain, an unhealthy gut, and other unsavory health outcomes when consumed in large amounts).
To me, Ragu Homemade-Style Pizza Sauce tastes very run-of-the-mill. No, it isn't as bad as Contadina or the aforementioned Kroger-branded sauce, but certainly doesn't hold a candle to some of the other, tastier pizza sauce picks. Ragu Homemade-Style Pizza Sauce has a consistency I'd describe as medium thick, with little to no garlic flavor. It isn't very robust in terms of tomato, but has a weird aftertaste that I found generally unpleasant.
On the plus side, Ragu Homemade-Style Pizza Sauce costs only $2.19 per 14-ounce jar, and doesn't taste overly sweet or bitter. Still, when pitted against stronger contenders, this pizza sauce simply can't compete.
10. Mutti Basil & Oregano Pizza Sauce
Mutti Basil & Oregano Pizza Sauce isn't as bad as some of the others, but that doesn't mean you should throw it on your next pie. Sold in a 14-ounce can, this pick goes for $3.79 and contains salt, basil, and oregano as its seasoning. Per every ¼ cup serving expect 25 calories, 190 milligrams of salt, and 2 sugars total, since added sugar totals aren't specifically mentioned on the label.
Mutti Basil & Oregano Pizza Sauce has a medium consistency, but is a bit chunkier than a few others. Its flavor is slightly bitter, and though not totally bland, certainly isn't robust. There was no mention of garlic in the ingredients, and it shows; the flavor mostly consists of basil, and is poorly executed at that. It has an odd, slightly metallic taste, which I can only guess comes from being sold in a can. Overall, Mutti's pizza sauce lacks depth of flavor, and as such, isn't a sauce I'd be willing to use as a base sauce layer for my pizza.
9. Classico Signature Recipes Traditional Pizza Sauce
Classico Signature Recipes Traditional Pizza Sauce is pretty mediocre, and for $3.49 per 14-ounce can, you could do better. Per every ¼ cup, you'll get 40 calories, 330 milligrams of sodium, 7 grams of carbohydrates, and 2 grams of added sugar. Its ingredients aren't too special — just tomatoes, tomato juice, spices, and garlic powder. It does at least contain olive oil, and also doesn't appear to contain soy.
Classico Signature Recipes Traditional Pizza Sauce has a consistency that's quite thick, though still not as chunky as some of the upcoming contenders. Sadly, this pizza sauce tastes like the type they use on cafeteria pizzas — extremely flat, basic, and lacking complexity. Though basil-forward, it is also quite sweet, which makes sense, given that it's one of the few sauces containing more than 1 gram of added sugar.
Is it horrible? Well, yeah, actually. I personally wouldn't buy it again, but I suppose if you're looking for a sweet sauce that's affordable, this could be for you. Still, I think there are options far better than this on the list for the same, if not cheaper, price point.
8. Carbone Spicy Pizza Sauce
Carbone Spicy Pizza Sauce featured a high price tag of $6.99 per 14-ounce jar at the time of publication, so, naturally, I expected to love the sauce. This non-GMO grab features 45 calories, 230 milligrams of sodium, 3 grams of carbohydrates, and 0 grams of added sugar per ¼ cup. Its ingredients are quite lovely: Unlike some varieties, Carbone Spicy Pizza Sauce isn't shy about telling you exactly what's inside, listing explicit ingredients like olive oil, onion, carrot, oregano, garlic, basil, and of course, red crushed pepper as part of the mix.
Interestingly, Carbone Spicy Pizza Sauce left me disappointed. The sauce delivers in terms of spice, but there isn't much else to it than that. Its tomatoey essence is very bitter with no depth of flavor. Its only interesting attribute is its heat, but without flavorful elements to sit, Carbone's pizza sauce simply falls flat. Thus, considering its steep pricing, I'd say you're better off avoiding Carbone Spicy Pizza Sauce — you could probably come up with your own spicy tomato base and have it taste way better.
7. Prego Pizzeria Style Pizza Sauce
Prego Pizzeria Style Pizza Sauce isn't exactly the king of pizza sauces, but as a simple, cheap ($2.99 for 14 ounces) alternative, it'll do. The sauce comes with 35 calories, 220 milligrams of sodium, 6 grams of carbohydrates, and 1 gram of added sugar per every ¼ cup. It has garlic and dried onion as part of its ingredients, but contains no soybean oil according to the label.
Prego Pizzeria Style Pizza Sauce is slightly thicker than Ragu, and more flavorful, too. It has that signature Prego taste — you know, like Prego spaghetti sauce, but in pizza sauce form. Garlic and onion flavors are prominent here, and I find it a generally pleasing pick for those cozy homemade pizza kinda nights. One thing I want to note is that while tasty overall, Prego Pizzeria Style Pizza Sauce has a tough time competing with the upcoming picks. Many higher-ranking options sport similar pricing, meaning you should only grab Prego if none of the other, better-tasting contenders are available to you.
6. Dei Fratelli Italian-Style Pizza Sauce
I had never heard of Dei Fratelli Italian-Style Pizza Sauce, but considering my previous experiences with canned varieties, I can't say I was looking forward to the sample. The sauce comes in a 15-ounce can and goes for only $1.59 a pop. This budget-friendly pizza sauce contains 35 calories per ¼ cup, along with 230 milligrams of sodium, 7 grams of carbohydrates, and 1 gram of added sugar. Its ingredients contain the usual tomato ingredients, along with cornstarch, and, get this — oregano and basil oil.
Ew, right? At least, that's what I thought. Still, even with the use of herb oils, Dei Fratelli Italian-Style Pizza Sauce surprised me. No, it isn't the best on the list, but out of the canned options I've sampled thus far, it's a breath of fresh air. Its consistency was surprisingly thick and chunky, and its tomatoey flavor was impressively robust. There was no annoying tinny taste and its herbal notes came through beautifully.
Hey, I hate the fact that Dei Fratelli Italian-Style Pizza Sauce doesn't rely solely on real herbs to flavor its pizza sauce, but for the amount of sauce you get combined with its tasty flavor, I'd say Dei Fratelli's sauce is still worth checking out.
5. Private Selection Traditional Pizza Sauce
Though technically another Kroger-branded product, Private Selection Traditional Pizza Sauce ($3.99 for 14 ounces) was leaps and bounds better than the first Kroger-owned pizza sauce I ranked earlier. So, what does it contain? Private Selection Traditional Pizza Sauce ingredients include olive oil, garlic puree, dried onion, and crushed red pepper; per ¼ cup serving it offers 30 calories, 180 milligrams of sodium, 6 grams of carbohydrates, and less than 1 gram of sugar added.
Private Selection Traditional Pizza Sauce has a taste that's much different than the others. Though many of the sauces on the list have a slightly sweet taste, this Private Selection grab leans heavily toward bright herbal notes with a thick, smooth texture that causes it to stand out from among the crowd. And though I wouldn't deem this the best pizza sauce out there, it's a strong contender, with its less sweet, herbally flavor as a potential selling point for those who don't like sugary-sweet pizza.
4. Botticelli Traditional Pizza Sauce
Botticelli Traditional Pizza Sauce is one of the few on the market to contain the oh-so-coveted first-pressed extra virgin olive oil, though it should be noted that this pizza sauce also contains sunflower oil and modified cornstarch. It comes with 30 calories per ¼ cup, along with 300 milligrams of salt, 4 grams of carbohydrates, and 0 grams of added sugar.
Botticelli Traditional Pizza Sauce is extremely thick, chunky, and tastes quite good. Its garlic and onion notes are most prominent, and there's a lovely hint of basil in the background that doesn't come across as too strong or too weak. I deem this Botticelli pizza sauce grab a dupe to the upcoming number one pick — interestingly, both feature the same price tag when purchased at Pick 'n Save at $6.49 per 12.3-ounce jar, so I suppose if you happen to find this one on sale, you might as well pay the cheaper amount.
Despite its pleasing taste, I still don't think Botticelli Traditional Pizza Sauce offers the same punch as the top contender. The flavor isn't as robust, which is why I've ranked the sauce slightly lower, especially considering its steep price point.
3. Pastorelli Original Pizza Sauce
Pastorelli Original Pizza Sauce may come in a can, but cheese lovers will love go bonkers for this sauce full of flavor. This pizza sauce comes in an 8-ounce tin and is sold for $2.39 at the time of publication. Per every ¼ cup, expect to get 40 calories, 250 milligrams of sodium, 6 grams of carbohydrates, and 0 grams of added sugar. It contains extra virgin olive oil as well dairy products like sheep milk (weird, I know) and Romano cheese, so if you're sensitive to these ingredients, it may be best to opt for another pizza sauce pick.
Pastorelli Original Pizza Sauce is one of the best canned pizza sauces I've tried — it tastes strongly of Romano cheese and features all the great tomatoey flavor you'd expect of a high-quality sauce with no tinny aftertaste. In addition to extra virgin olive oil, Pastorelli Original Pizza Sauce contains oregano and garlic, which works to accentuate its cheesy flavor in the most harmonious way. And though the amount of pizza sauce you get here is quite trivial for the price compared to other, taller cans and jars of pizza sauce, I applaud Pastorelli Original Pizza Sauce for its big, bold flavor and uniquely cheesy take on an old classic.
2. Mid's Pizza Sauce
There's certainly nothing "mid" or mediocre about Mid's Pizza Sauce – not only is it inexpensive, but the quality is top-notch. Mid's Pizza Sauce is priced at only $3.49 per 14-ounce jar and contains pure ingredients like olive oil, cane sugar, garlic, oregano, and sea salt. For every ¼ cup, expect 35 calories, 190 milligrams of sodium, 8 grams of carbohydrates, and 1 gram of added sugar.
Mid's Pizza Sauce is amazingly thick, similar to tomato paste. Its color was rich and deep, and the taste wasn't too bitter or sweet. The tomato flavor in this pizza sauce is very front and center, yet not in an obnoxious way. There's a delightful garlicky finish that melds beautifully with the herbs used. For the price, I'm amazed at the quality that Mid's Pizza Sauce offers; it easily rivals the number one pick and puts virtually any other similarly priced pizza sauce on this list, including Classico, Prego, and Delallo, to shame.
1. Rao's Homemade Classic Pizza Sauce
Welp, I now know why Rao's sauces tend to cost so much more than Prego. Rao's Homemade Classic Pizza Sauce is worth its cost — for special occasions, that is. Look, I know $6.49 is a lot to pay for a 12.3-ounce jar of sauce, and no, I honestly wouldn't be willing to fork over that amount of money for my weekly homemade pizza. That said, this thick and chunky option would be the perfect pick when you want to wow friends or family members, or for nights when you simply want to savor the deliciousness of a high-quality pizza without ordering takeout.
Rao's Homemade Classic Pizza Sauce contains whole peeled tomatoes, Italian cherry tomatoes, olive oil, carrots, oregano, garlic, and basil. For every ¼ cup, you'll get 45 calories, 180 milligrams of sodium, 3 grams of carbohydrates, and 0 grams of added sugar. Its flavor is impeccable; on its own, its taste reminds me of a lasagna from a five-star restaurant. The flavor is extremely robust, as if it had been simmering for hours. The onion, garlic, and herbs blend seamlessly to yield a taste that needs no adjusting at all.
I used Rao's Homemade Classic Pizza Sauce on a homemade pizza and was able to get a large pizza and a small individual-sized pizza out of the 12-ounce jar, and still managed to have a little left over for dipping. It tasted incredible, and I honestly felt like I was dining at my local pizzeria, right from the comfort of my own kitchen.
Methodology
The store-bought pizza sauces featured in this article were chosen based on availability at my local Pick 'n Save. Pricing, sizing, ingredients, and other details mentioned in this article are subject to change. Also, though the ingredients and nutritional facts for each pizza sauce were mentioned in the article, they did not heavily influence ranking; instead, each sauce was ranked primarily on taste and texture.