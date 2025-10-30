Make Jarred Pizza Sauce Taste Homemade With One Simple Addition

While pizza is a long-beloved delivery staple, making your own pizza at home can be easier than you think, and even better than carryout. Not only will it be piping hot and fresh for you to enjoy the moment it's done, but you can choose whatever pizza toppings you like and add them, however unconventional they may be. But before you get to toppings, what about the sauce? Making your own tomato sauce from scratch can be extremely labor intensive and take a long time, and jarred sauce is often not as rich or flavorful as you want. But you can change that, just by adding some olive oil.

Adding high-quality olive oil (preferably extra virgin olive oil, but even flavored oil with garlic or rosemary can work nicely) to a jarred tomato sauce will make it richer, smoother, and more flavorful. While there's no set amount of oil you need to use, you should try adding a little and sampling before adding more. Remember, putting it in is much easier than taking some out. The difference in flavor is likely to be most obvious when tasting the sauce on its own, but you'll also notice the difference in the pizza itself through the heartier, more satisfying flavor and how it works with the cheese, dough, and various pizza toppings.