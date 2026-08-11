Consumer Reports' Top Pick For Best Store-Brand Chocolate Ice Cream Might Surprise You

When Consumers Reports set out to name its favorite regular chocolate ice cream, its evaluation was just as calculated (if not more) as when the publication selected the highest-rated ice cream overall. Is it creamy, dense, and rich-tasting? Are there additives included that give a false impression of being made with high-quality ingredients? Does it taste like premium ice cream while remaining reasonably priced?

The expert evaluators at Consumer Reports got to the bottom of it and discovered that 365 Whole Foods Market Chocolate Ice Cream outperformed other store brands and even beat Breyers — Consumer Reports' pick for the top name-brand regular chocolate ice cream — while also costing less. (Interestingly, both Breyers and 365 Whole Foods Market ranked the second- and third-lowest respectively in our chocolate ice cream ranking.)

Consumer Reports' statement on 365 Whole Foods Chocolate Ice Cream was, "Good, bittersweet chocolate taste, with notes of caramel. It has a nice thick texture, too, that makes it taste a bit richer than Breyers and other supermarket regular ice creams." Although just $0.10 less than Breyers, 365 Whole Foods Market Chocolate Ice Cream was still the more affordable option at $5.50 for a 1.5-quart container (or $0.61 per ⅔-cup serving). The richer taste and texture of 365 Whole Foods Market Chocolate Ice Cream is reflected in its nutrition label, which lists the highest amount of saturated fat (7 grams) per serving among the five regular ice creams included in the comparison. A higher fat content is typical of premium ice cream varieties which require fewer additives because the fat helps them maintain a dense texture and melt slower, according to Consumers Reports.