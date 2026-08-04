Forget Häagen-Dazs: Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Ice Cream Is A Different Beloved Brand

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Although Häagen-Dazs has historically been a favorite brand among ice cream consumers, it didn't earn the highest spot when Consumer Reports tested for the best ice cream and frozen dessert. The competition included 51 ice cream products from well-known, consumer-favorite brands, and Consumer Reports' trained testers evaluated each product based on criteria like sensory score, nutrition score, and price per serving to determine the overall rankings. (Scores closer to 100 ranked higher.)

If you've been distracted by the sea of chunk-loaded Ben & Jerry's flavors when choosing an ice cream from the brand, don't turn a blind eye to its simple vanilla flavor — this was the ice cream crowned as the best by Consumer Reports with a score of 98. Consumers Reports described Ben & Jerry's Vanilla as "rich, dense, creamy, with intense dairy flavor and complex vanilla-bean and vanilla-extract flavors." What else could one ask for in a vanilla ice cream, honestly? Well, nutrition and price, actually.

Ice cream isn't exactly known as one of the most nutrient-rich foods on earth. However, if you enjoy a ⅔-cup serving of Ben & Jerry's vanilla ice cream, you will get 6 grams of protein — about the amount found in one large egg. Ben & Jerry's also keeps its vanilla ice cream recipe simple with only 10 ingredients. As for price, $4.99 for a 16-ounce pint of Ben & Jerry's Vanilla comes out to $1.66 per serving, which is pretty reasonable since it's considered a premium brand.