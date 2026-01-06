The Overlooked Vegetable That's Actually The Most Nutritious In The World

What if the healthiest vegetable on the planet isn't kale, spinach, or broccoli (America's favorite vegetable), but something you've probably walked past in the grocery store without a second glance? It's tiny, peppery, and misused and abused as garnish — it's watercress! Most people aren't familiar with watercress — maybe because for some absurd reason grocery stores tend to stock it in obscure places or because it never got the same PR push as kale or cauliflower. Unfortunately, watercress is barely making headlines six years after it topped the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's list of Powerhouse Fruits and Vegetables, with a perfect nutrient density score of 100.

While many fruits and vegetables are known for their nutrients, the CDC used a stricter standard in the study. To qualify as a "powerhouse" food, an item had to deliver at least 10% of the daily value of 17 key nutrients per 100 calories. The nutrient amounts were pulled from USDA data measured per 100 grams of raw food, then converted into nutrients per calorie to determine the score (now that's some pretty particular criteria!). Those 17 nutrients were chosen for their public health importance: potassium, protein, calcium, iron, thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, and vitamin A, plus nutrients linked to chronic-disease protection, including fiber, folate, zinc, and vitamins B6, B12, C, D, E, and K.

Although watercress may not have the vitamin A of sweet potatoes, the potassium of beet greens, or the protein of Brussels sprouts, what makes it special is that it still delivers at least 10% of every qualifying nutrient — all while staying vastly below 100 calories.