The Worst Store To Buy Milk From If You Want To Save Money

Whole Foods' reputation as an expensive grocery store has earned it the nickname "Whole Paycheck," and its milk prices aren't exactly changing that any time soon. Rising grocery prices are changing the way people shop; consumers are price-checking just about everything. I've joined in on the price-checking and compared the cost of Whole Foods' 365-branded whole milk to other retailers. Keep in mind, these prices reflect my Oregon location. A gallon of Whole Foods' 365 whole milk rings up at $4.39 here. When compared to other private store labels like Walmart's Great Value at $3.46 for a gallon of whole milk, Whole Foods looks considerably pricy.

Other stores like Safeway sell their Lucerne whole milk for $3.79 a gallon, while the same milk from Good and Gather has a price tag of $4.19, proving that it's not a grocery item you should be buying at Target either. To label Whole Foods as expensive and leave it at that, though, isn't exactly fair. The grocery chain's higher prices are likely because Whole Foods only sources its milk from farms that are within close proximity to the communities it serves. As a certified organic grocer, the farms that provide dairy to Whole Foods are organic family farmers who specialize in pasture-raised dairy. Whole Foods' focus on quality products and serving the community in more ways than just selling goods can come at a higher cost. But while the health food store focuses on quality, other chains are focused on efficiency.